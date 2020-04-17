India charges Muslim leader with homicide after linked to more than 1000 coronavirus cases

Indian police have filed guilty manslaughter allegations that they did not kill a Muslim group leader to arrange a meeting last month, which led to an increase in Wuhan’s coronavirus infections, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Authorities sealed Tablighi Jamaat’s local headquarters in New Delhi on March 31 after dozens were positive for Wuhan’s coronavirus and several people died after a major religious meeting at the facility on March 13-15. . The gathering allegedly drew more than 8,000 people.

At the request of the government, Delhi police filed a criminal case against the event’s organizer, Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, on March 31, including criminal conspiracy, for challenging the large-group ban on slowing down the spread of coronavirus of Wuhan.

Police on Thursday said they had now called a law against guilty manslaughter.

“Delhi police had filed a first report of information against Tablighi chief, section 304 has now been added,” said a police spokesman. The guilty homicide, similar to the slaughter in US law, has a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The Delhi event has prompted a nationwide search for its assistants to prevent the virus from spreading. An “Islamic missionary movement”, Tablighi Jamaat, is especially popular in South Asia. The powerful Sunni group promotes proselytization, known as the Dawah, which has gained millions of followers worldwide.

On April 1, government authorities sent health workers to examine the alleged attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event for coronavirus in southern India. Run by a woman, toilets were “handled” by a crowd of 40-50 Muslim men teaching a local mosque in an act condemned by the Indian government.

In Delhi, 1,080 of its 1,561 Wuhan coronavirus cases were linked to a Tablighi Jamaat meeting, according to official capital government data on Wednesday.

Indian authorities estimate that about a third of Wuhan’s 3,000 coronavirus cases reported in India in early April were people who attended the Delhi rally or then exposed them.

India’s coronavirus cases have jumped to 12,759 as of press time on Thursday, so far the country has had 423 deaths.

Similar events were attributed to the Tablighi Jamaat in Pakistan and Malaysia during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic to spread the coronavirus to other regions.