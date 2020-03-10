India closes doors on French, German and Spanish nationals over coronavirus outbreak – India news

In the midst of increasing cases of coronavirus infection worldwide, India on Tuesday banned entry to the citizens of three other countries – France, Germany and Spain – suspending regular and e-visas they have been granted to this day.

“All regular visa visa / e-visas granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain and issued on or before March 11 and not yet entering India are suspended with immediate effect,” the Immigration Office said. published late Tuesday night.

Regular visas, including e-visas, granted to all foreign nationals who have a history of traveling to these countries on or after 1 February and have not yet entered India are also being suspended, it is said.

The new announcement was made shortly after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a high-level meeting of secretaries of various ministries and services on Tuesday, which has taken issue with the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

The meeting was held to review the situation, actions, preparedness and management of COVID-19 cases in the country, according to an official statement from the Union Ministry of Health after the meeting.

With more than 100 countries worldwide reporting COVID-19 cases, the Union Ministry of Health in its consultation also called on citizens returning from abroad to monitor their health independently and follow recommended procedures and not.

