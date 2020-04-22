India cracks down on Kashmir journalists amid virus lockdown | Earth

A Kashmiri woman stands upcoming to graffiti created on a wall during restrictions by the Indian authorities in Srinagar September 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

SRINAGAR, April 22 — Three Kashmir journalists have been accused by Indian law enforcement of “anti-national” activities in what critics say is an try by authorities to intimidate media through the coronavirus epidemic.

Tensions have been significant in the restive Himalayan location considering that India revoked its semi-autonomous status in early August and imposed a rigid curfew to quell any unrest.

Freelance photographer Masrat Zahra was billed Monday beneath freshly expanded anti-terror rules and questioned by law enforcement on Tuesday.

A law enforcement assertion claimed her social media posts “can provoke the public to disturb regulation and order”, and accused her of “frequently uploading anti-countrywide posts with prison intention”.

Peerzada Ashiq, a Kashmir-centered journalist with The Hindu newspaper, was booked Monday for spreading “fake news” and “misinformation”.

Police claimed he falsely described that coronavirus tests in Muslim-the vast majority Kashmir was halted right after kits were being diverted to neighbouring Hindu-vast majority Jammu.

Freelance journalist and political commentator Gowhar Geelani, meanwhile, was booked late Tuesday following police accused him of “glorifying terrorism” in social media posts.

Police in New Delhi this week also employed the anti-terror legislation to charge numerous Muslim scholar activists for allegedly plotting riots previously this yr.

None of the journalists was detained.

Zahra, 26, told AFP she was simply posting her released work on social media and experienced no political agenda.

The Editors Guild of India mentioned the accusations against Zahra and Ashiq were being a “gross misuse of power” meant to “strike terror into journalists”.

“Harassment and intimidation of journalists via draconian guidelines… threatens the attempts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and results in an atmosphere of fear and reprisal,” Amnesty International’s Avinash Kumar included in a statement.

Media watchdog Reporters Without having Borders called for the withdrawal of the “flimsy charges” versus Zahra.

Kashmir has waged a a few-ten years-extended armed rebel in opposition to Indian rule with tens of hundreds of life, primarily civilians, shed in the conflict.

The riots ended up the worst religious violence to split out for a long time in Delhi, with more than 50 men and women killed in the clashes concerning Muslims and Hindus previously this yr. — AFP