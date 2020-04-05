India curbs diagnostic test export kit as the virus spreads

NEW DELHI / DHAKA – India restricts the export of most diagnostic test kits, as coronavirus cases in the South Asian country topped 3,350 on Sunday despite a three-week national lock to respiratory disease is slow.

India, which in recent weeks has banned the export of certain drugs, including ventilators, masks and other protection required by both patients and medical staff, released its latest directive on Saturday.

The move comes even after US President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call on Saturday, to release supplies of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being tried as a possible treatment for patients with COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“The two leaders have agreed to stay in touch with the global supply chain issue for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure that they continue to work as efficiently as possible during the global health crisis , ”White House spokeswoman Judd Deere said in a tweet on Saturday.

In a note of conversation, India said the two leaders had “agreed to deploy India’s full strength – the United States’ cooperation to ensure and effectively fight COVID-19.”

BANGLADESH PLIMULUS PLAN

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Asia, home to nearly 1.9 billion people, rose by nearly 7,000 on Sunday, although deaths from respiratory illness in the Indian subcontinent rose to 143 .

While the numbers are relatively low in comparison to the United States, China, Italy and Spain, health experts fear that the spread of pandemics in South Asia will overshadow the region’s weak public health systems.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday unveiled a 727.50 billion taka ($ 8.56 billion) stimulus package to help the economy cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The amount equals 2.52 percent of the gross domestic product,” Hasina told a television show.

Earlier this month Reuters reports that Bangladesh, China’s second largest producer, is set to lose nearly $ 6 billion in export revenue this financial year amid an order cancellation from some of the the world’s largest brands and retailers.

To date Bangladesh has recorded 88 cases of the disease to date claimed nine lives.

The following are government figures on the spread of coronavirus in South Asia:

– India has 3,374 cases, including 77 deaths

– Pakistan has 2,880 cases, including 45 deaths

– Afghanistan has 337 cases, including 7 deaths

– Sri Lanka has 166 cases, including 5 deaths

– Bangladesh has 88 cases, including 9 deaths

– The Maldives has 32 cases and no deaths

– Nepal has nine cases and no deaths

– Bhutan has five cases and no deaths (Additional reporting by Rupam Jain and Steve Holland; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)