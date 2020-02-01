India eases the budget deficit and lowers taxes to boost growth money

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference in New Delhi on November 1, 2019 – Reuters pic

MUMBAI, May 11 / PRNewswire / – India today eased its budget deficit target, increased spending and cut taxes to attract foreign investment and increase consumption as a result of an ongoing economic slowdown.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the changes to the country’s annual budget in parliament, a day after official data showed that Asia’s third largest economy grew five percent last year. It was the slowest expansion since the global financial crisis in 2008.

India’s budget deficit target for the current fiscal year is now 3.8 percent of GDP, up from 3.3 percent previously, and would decrease to 3.5 percent next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-wing government has desperately tried to revive the economy, which has been dwindling for several quarters, with per capita consumption falling for the first time in four decades.

The finance minister said that Indians earning less than 1.5 million rupees (RM 86,020) a year could pay lower taxes if they agreed to waive existing exemptions to increase their purchasing power.

Indian taxpayers can use a labyrinthine tax regime that Sitharaman wants to simplify during their tenure, exemptions for a range of expenses, from health insurance to capital investments.

She also announced that companies would no longer have to pay dividend tax and called it a “bold move to attract foreign investors.”

“The creators of wealth are respected in this country … and this government assures taxpayers that they will not be bothered,” she said in her second household speech since Modi won a second term in a landslide last May.

The main agricultural sector receives a cash infusion of 2.83 trillion rupees to help farmers build solar power plants and storage facilities.

Sitharaman said this would allow farmers, many of whom are affected by the debt crisis, to sell electricity to energy companies.

It also announced that New Delhi would seek its 100 percent stake in the country’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), to generate revenue.

Earlier this week, the government also announced plans to sell its 100 percent stake in the crippled national airline Air India after a previous attempt to sell part of the airline failed to find customers.

Experts say that India’s state-owned companies that manufacture everything from bicycles to condoms put considerable pressure on the economy due to their unprofitability, with the exception of state-owned companies in the coal sector.

New Delhi expects the economy to recover soon and expects growth of 6.0 to 6.5 percent for the 2020-21 financial year.

However, according to analysts, the budget was too small and there was no clear roadmap for a possible revival.

“There is nothing dramatic or significant new to the household,” said Ashutosh Datar, an independent economist from Mumbai.

“Given the financial constraints, the government had no financial leeway,” he told AFP.

Investors were also unimpressed when the Mumbai Sensex index fell over 2.5 percent in the afternoon. – AFP

,