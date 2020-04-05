India Ensuring Capital Investment Among the Pandemic: Resources

New Delhi may need to provide at least 200-250 billion rupees ($ 5.90 billion) to inject capital into state-owned banks. However, this number can increase significantly.

Mumbai: Three government and banking sources told Reuters that India had assured state-owned banks that they were ready to provide capital support because the outbreak of the virus could lead to an increase in bad loans as economic growth slows.

“NPAs (non-performing assets) may remain a problem, and the government may need to anticipate some capital injections in public sector banks,” said a senior government official with direct knowledge of the issue.

None of the sources who wanted to name the project have been announced yet. A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance declined to comment.

The government has already pumped 3.5 million and 500 thousand rupees ($ 45.91 billion) in the last 5 years to save the besieged banks. In the announcement of the budget for this fiscal year in February, no budget was allocated for capital injection. Instead, banks were encouraged to invest in capital markets.

“Given the pressure on their credit profiles, we expect state-owned banks’ access to the stock market to remain challenging,” said Alka Anbrasso, vice president and chief credit officer of Moody’s Investment Services. “At least for the next few months.” .

Indian banks have been burdened with nearly $ 140 billion in bad loans, and its share of milk comes from state-owned banks. At the same time, the growth of loans for the banking industry has decreased with the reduction of single digits and has shown more pressure on these lenders.

“We expect state-owned banks to need more capital support from the government because increasing asset risk will worsen profitability and domestic production,” Anbrasso added.

India’s rankings and research, and the Moody’s and Fitch India Group, have set a negative outlook for the Indian banking sector due to disruptions caused by the outbreak of the virus.

Bankers said most lenders are likely to need capital in the second or third quarter of this fiscal year, especially if they need to formally approach the government because they are already confident.

“At the top of the list right now is integration and reassurance of how to fix COVID-19 problems. At the moment, most banks are in a position to meet their capital needs for the first half of this fiscal year.” The CEO of a public sector bank who declined to be named is not yet public.

In August last year, India announced a series of mergers with 10 state-owned banks to ensure stronger balance sheets to boost lending and revive economic growth.

