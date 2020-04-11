India exports 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan and Lebanon with diplomatic discounts

The government has called on the National Federation of Marketing Cooperatives of India with limited liability, which is a farmers’ cooperative, to provide wheat to Afghanistan and Lebanon under a government-to-government agreement.

Reuters

latest update: April 11, 2020, 8:16 AM IST

New Delhi: India will export 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan and 40,000 tons of grain to Lebanon, India’s Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh said on Friday.

“Since India has produced more wheat than it consumes, New Delhi has decided to export the seeds to Afghanistan and Lebanon after receiving requests from both countries,” Tamar said on Twitter.

Tamar said the government had asked the National Federation for Marketing of the Indian Agricultural Cooperative, Limited Liability, Farmers’ Cooperative, to supply wheat to Afghanistan and Lebanon under a government agreement with the wheat government.

India is expected to produce a record 106.21 million tonnes of wheat this year, as favorable weather conditions have helped improve crop yields, generating more demand and increasing stocks in grain buckets.

