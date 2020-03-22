India fights Covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew – India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to Janta Curfew was received most favorably as the country is preparing today to remain indoors for self-isolation, a measure expected to break the transmission chain, and as the prime minister himself said it will help bring further a decision to combat coronavirus in a country that infected a record number of people on Saturday. It is still low compared to the global number of over 266,000 infections and over 11,000 deaths. The Janta police watch, he hopes, will help generate the necessary awareness in India to tackle the enormous challenge of the Covid-19 gift.

Here are the top 5 things one can keep in mind to make the initiative successful:

1. The curfew will start at 7am on Sunday and continue until 9pm and residents must remain indoors during this period. This means that they are not advised not to leave the house, not even for a morning stroll or an evening stroll or to buy a meal or other things. This is to ensure that no contact is made with any person outside the immediate family members.

2. The curfew is not enforced by law, but is of its own volition. However, several state governments have ordered the exclusion of shops other than all public recreation centers such as shopping malls, shopping malls, cinemas, gyms, pubs, etc. to discourage people from treating ‘curfew’ as a holiday and stay at home.

3. Emergency services will be in place, including fire, emergency and hospitals responding to calls for help and assistance. Residents, therefore, should not hesitate to call for help numbers for these services or even go to the hospital for emergencies.

4. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to reject electoral surgeries and emergency hospital visits to ensure that medical staff employed to combat the coronavirus pandemic did not have to share the burden. However, this does not mean that no doctor’s advice can be sought during the “Yantas curfew”. You can get medical advice over the phone or consult with family doctors or within-family doctors.

5. Most importantly, if anyone in the family shows symptoms of a similar illness during the “Yanta curfew” on Sunday, the information must be forwarded to the competent authorities and assistance should be sought. Ministry of Health designated helplines – + 91-11-23978046 and toll free number: 1075 to report and search for all 19 related information.

