India gets the “raw end of lead decisions”: Ricky Ponting at the 2008 Sydney Test – Cricket

More than twelve years after the infamous rehearsal on the Sydney cricket ground, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting spoke about what was happening between India and Australia during that match. Ponting, in a podcast on Sky Cricket, spoke in detail about the episode “Monkeygate”, acknowledging that India made it difficult during the match because some key impressive decisions were against them.

Anil Kumble, India’s captain on the tour, said at the post-defense press conference that only one team played the spirit of the game. Asked about Kumble’s comment and how he dealt with the pressure after the media targeted the Australian team because he was ‘arrogant’ after the Sydney test, Ponting said he was surprised.

“I was surprised, with Anil, I had no idea what he said on the computer. I’m not sure where he came from, I know they got the raw finish of some impressive decisions in the second away that cost them, but we weren’t too wrong,” Ponting told heaven’s sports podcast.

“I think we were criticized for not shaking our hands immediately after the last wicket fell. Michael Clarke picked three wreaths in the last part of the game and that’s how we came together as a whole. It was a difficult time and as a captain there were ups and downs, but I also had more ups and downs, ”he added.

India lost the Test match in Sydney by 122 runs although it received considerable benefits. The Indian team complained about the interference with the match as several key mistakes were made, which went against the headlining tour.

Ponting also shared his experience in which he acknowledged that the sequence of events that followed was the lowest point of his capability.

“We were all overwhelmed by the end result (about the Monkeygate controversy). The fact that it was interfering with the way we played cricket for the next Test match was probably a disappointing thing, “he said.

