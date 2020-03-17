India in stage 2 coronavirus epidemic, I hope we should not transmit community, ICMR says – Indian News

Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday that India is in the second phase of a coronavirus outbreak.

“We already know we’re in Phase 2. We’re not in Phase 3 yet, obviously so far. There are four stages. The third phase is the transfer of a community that we hope we should not have. It would depend on how strongly we close our international borders, in terms of which the government has taken very proactive steps. But I cannot say that community transfer will not happen, “Bhargava said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

Coronavirus outbreak monitoring: Live updates

Among the different stages of the spread of the virus, the second stage is when there is a local transfer from imported cases (phase 1) to one or more close contacts.

Also see: ‘Impressed by Indian government efforts to fight coronavirus’: WHO representative

The third phase is community transfer, as is happening in Iran, Korea, the US and many parts of Europe, with the last phase being an epidemic that ravaged China.

“All asymptomatic patients who have traveled on international flights in the past 14 days should be tested if they develop symptoms,” Bhargava said.

The virus spread to more than 150 countries and 13 countries in India, where it shot from three cases from February 2 to 137, March 17.

With several cases of travelers at risk and their contacts avoiding screening, refusing to quarantine or sliding from isolation departments across the country for two weeks, the threat of joint transmission of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is likely to occur sooner rather than later .

Community transfer is said to occur when a Covid-19 diagnosis is made with someone who has not traveled to a country with an instant outbreak and was not close to a confirmed case or their close contacts.

“We are in the process of hiring NABL-certified private laboratories to conduct Covid-19 case investigations. We have 72 functional ICMR laboratories in the public sector for testing; Another 49 will be active by the end of the month, ”Bhargava said.

We appeal to all private laboratories to offer a Covid-19 diagnosis for free, he added.

It is far more difficult to control because anyone and everyone can become infected or infect others, as is the case in Italy, Iran and South Korea, which would mean that anyone with fever and cough must be quarantined for Covid-19.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus