India is a world leader in many wonderful ways. Unfortunately, India also leads the world in diabetes rates.

Consider diabetes – technical type 2, the type that affects adults – as the ultimate metabolic decline. After years of poor nutrition, poor physical activity and overweight, the body can stop responding effectively to the hormone insulin, causing blood sugar to rise to dangerous levels. Chronically high blood sugar can harm blood vessels, kidneys, eyes and other organs and greatly increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

According to one estimate, more than 100 million Indians will have diabetes by 2030, and many more will have diabetes before. If left unchecked, this epidemic will take away an enormous amount of suffering for humans and extend limited health care resources to the brim.

Although diabetes can be triggered in families, this epidemic has grown too fast for us to blame genes. In fact, more than 90% of diabetes can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle. Of course, being lean and exercising regularly is very helpful – although these goals can be elusive for many people in the midst of our busy, modern lives.

Fortunately, six simple diet changes can make a huge difference.

As many people with diabetes know, carbohydrates raise blood sugar more than any other type of food. All carbohydrates in the body break down into sugar. But when carbohydrates are refined and processed, they are digested too quickly, raising blood sugar too much. Naan, chapati, white rice and other refined cereal products in the Indian diet, along with white potatoes, raise blood sugar as much or more as the sugar itself. (And Native Americans eat a lot of sugar!)

In contrast, protein only slightly increases blood sugar, and fats do not affect blood sugar at all. For this reason, high fat and carbohydrate diets have been the mainstay of diabetes treatment before the discovery of insulin. Contrary to what we were told during the low-fat diet of the late 20th century, high-fat foods such as nuts, olive oil, and yogurt appear to protect against weight gain, while refined cereals, potatoes, and sugar lead the list for weight gain.

Which is not to say that everyone should give up all carbs. Non-starchy vegetables, beans and intact whole fruits are nutritious and slow to digest – and have a milder effect on blood sugar.

So let’s start with the typical Indian wax, which can include three servings of processed carbohydrates in each meal. That’s nine a day, since one serving of white rice is 1/3 cup, and one serving of bread is 1 oz. Replace six of these nine meals with one of the following: Minimum processed or whole grain grain – brown rice, old-fashioned or Irish oats, barley, faro etc; starch-free vegetables – spinach, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, etc .; whole, non-tropical fruits – berries, apples, peaches, etc .; nuts – almonds, pecans, pistachios, nuts, etc; legumes – black or red beans, chickpeas; protein – including vegetarian options like tofu.

(With the remaining three servings of processed carbs per day, you can enjoy a moderate amount of naan or white rice and the occasional sweet dessert.)

This will help you control your blood sugar and prevent diabetes without having to count calories or feel deprived!

David S Ludwig Professor of Nutrition, Harvard School of Public Health. Dawn Ludwig is a famous chef. Authors Are Best Sellers Always Hungry? and cook Always delicious

The views expressed are personal

