Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday that India’s growth would be affected along with global economies due to Covid-19 and announced measures to mitigate its effects.

The RBI governor said India was not immune to this pandemic as he noted that more than 100 cases had been reported.

“The second round of pandemic effects could act as a slowdown in domestic economic growth and would obviously be the result of a synchronized slowdown in growth globally. As part of this, the increase in India could also be somewhat affected,” Das said during a news conference.

“The government is making efforts on a war footing … The RBI has several policy instruments and is ready to ensure that the effects of Covid-19 are mitigated,” Das said.

Das suggested measures, including conducting another six-month swap for sale and purchase in the dollar on March 23, to ensure market liquidity, and said that to improve remittance, RBI would conduct long-term repo operations (LTROs) in multiple tranches of up to 1 rush route by policy rate.

“This will be followed by a review of our long-term repo operations (LTRO),” he said.

India, the RBI governor said, is relatively isolated from the global value chain, so the impact of the pandemic on India will be less.

“But India is integrated into the global economy, so there will be some impact. We will evaluate and announce it when we hold the rules meeting. The decision on the rate will be made at the MPC meeting. I do not rule out any possibility (price reductions),” he added.

The urgent press conference comes amid a widespread call for a rate cut following similar steps by the world’s leading central banks. The US Federal Reserve reduced insurance rates to almost zero over a 10-day period.

The Bank of England also cut rates by 50 basis points, as did the European Central Bank.

If a rate cut is announced, it will be the first rate cut during the meeting since the Monetary Policy Committee was set up in February 2016.

According to PTI, many analysts say RBI has legroom to reduce the rate by 65 bps by June. Some like Barclays and BofA also spoke about the likelihood of a meeting being interrupted before the April 3 policy meeting, PTI reported.

The central bank reduced insurance rates by a cumulative 135bps to a nine-year low of 5.15% between February and October 2019.

More than 6,000 people have been killed, most of them in China since the coronavirus epidemic began in China late last year. The pandemic became extinct in China, but the epicenter moved to Europe, with Italy and Spain being hit hardest, forcing both countries to embark on a complete blockade.

Markets have been in freefall for the past week due to the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth.

The BSE Sensex sank over 2713 points, or 7.96% lower, to 31,390.07 on Monday, following a stalemate in Asian peers as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc on markets.

Broad NSE Nifty dropped its 9200 level, following with 757.80 points or 7.61% to close at 9197.40.

