“India is rarely seen in the modern international …”

Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo: “India is rarely seen in Modern International …”

Co-director of “Avengers: Endgame” Joe Russo says India is a beautiful country but it is rarely used in international modern international action films.

Russo is pleased that he had the opportunity to capture the beauty of the country in Netflix’s upcoming action film “Extension”.

‘India is a beautiful country. It is rarely seen in modern international action films. Some of the beautiful cultural aspects of the story (in ‘Extension’) will be enriched by setting up in India and it will give a really good return to the film, “Joe said in a video released by Netflix ahead of the film’s release.

The film, originally titled “Dhaka,” revolves around Tyler Wreck (essayed by Chris Hemsworth), a fearless, black-market hire who begins the deadliest excavation of his career when he is admitted to rescue an abducted son of an incarcerated international crime. God it has been widely shot in India, including elsewhere in the world. It is directed by Sam Hargrave.

It also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Penuli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. The script of the film which Raso has already done. The film is produced by the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), Mike LaRocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

In the clip, Hargrove embraces Indian tradition and is praying before the film begins.

“We started the day with traditional Indian blessings. They encouraged production with a lot of Indian tradition,” Hargrove said in the clip.

Looking back on his time in India, Hemsworth said: “We are here in India. We’re on the set of our movie for Netflix. Aesthetically, I think this film is beyond unique. Very lively and full of movement. I don’t think anyone has ever played a movie like this before. Thousands go public to shoot us. Every time they used to call, they were happy and clapped. It was like being in a Coliseum or something. “

“Extension” will be released on April 1st.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.