India is reopening its market, rapidly recovering from disease lockdowns

An interest around the global coronavirus epidemic has gathered on Saturday with the reopening in India of a community-based market that many 1.3 million people rely on. for everything from cold drinks to cell phones.

The rest of the super-tight Indian lock out comes with a supermarket. It does not apply to the hundreds of urban centers and other hotspots that have been most seriously affected by the epidemic that has killed at least 775 people in India and left many in poverty. mouth-to-mouth inadequate and crowded for different reasons. The.

Shopping is also closed across the country. Still, for families with smaller stores, the ability to earn more money has helped.

“This is a good decision,” said Amit Sharma, an architect. “We have to open up some things and get the economy to start moving. The poor have to have some income. The disease is going to be a long-term problem.”

Last week, India also allowed production and agriculture to move back into rural areas to ease the economy’s millions of people earning daily wages. no work from the country was closed until March 24. India’s domestic restrictions have forced people to leave their homes only to buy food, medicine or other means. important.

Elsewhere in Asia, authorities on Saturday announced no new deaths for 10 straight days in China, which is the leading cause of the virus.

And South Korea reported only 10 new cases, eight consecutive days it jumped daily below 20. There were no new deaths on the second straight day.

In Sri Lanka, however, the closure has been tight, yet undisturbed, confirming that a step-by-step, step-by-step pattern is still seen as the other. nationals opposed the spread, trying to make public health prevent the public from shutting down. business.

Sri Lanka has imposed some month-long cancellations during daytime hours in more than two-thirds of the country. But it has announced a 24-hour closure across the country following the rise Friday of 46 new strains, the highest single-day rise in the Indian Ocean. The new policy will go out until Monday.

The death toll worldwide rose Saturday to 200,000, according to statistics from John Hopkins University from government figures. The dead are believed to be higher.

Pope Francis asked people to pray for funeral staff, saying: “Their actions are heavy and sad. They really feel the pain of the virus.”

The US states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska have also started to sue their badly-infected businesses, even as the United States coronavirus death toll reached 50,000 and despite warnings. warn by health experts that these stages are coming soon.

In Europe, Belgium has announced plans for improving closure, starting on May 4 with the restart of non-critical hospital care and reopening of the fabric and sewing store so that people can be smart. Cages and restaurants will be allowed to resume on June 8, although Belgian Governor Sophie Wilmes warned that further outbreaks could change over time and “there is no what was set in stone. “

Children in Spain will get the first glimpse of the week on Sunday when all restrictions on keeping them outside are relaxed. After 44 days at home, they will be allowed to bring a toy or scooter with them but will not play together for an adult-supervised one-hour walk less than a mile away (0.6 miles) from home.

Italy announced Saturday that the protective cover will be distributed to nursing homes, police, civil servants and freight workers, preparing to return to work for millions of people. Italians when the ban closes on May 4.

Britain is still holding back changes to its closure as the outbreak of cancer-related deaths in hospitals has been on target over 20,000 years ago. It is the fourth largest population in Europe, behind Italy, Spain and France, each of which has surpassed 20,000 deaths.

In France, the government is planning to ease gingerly one of the strictest restrictions on Europe from May 11. Health officials have set out Saturday to take measures. try to help alleviate the new crisis.

Inadequate measures are an important issue elsewhere, too, including in Brazil, Latin America’s largest country, which is nearing the end of a major outbreak.

Doctors in Rio de Janeiro and four major cities have warned that their hospital is near collapse or is already over. In Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, authorities said a cemetery had been forced to excavate dozens of graves due to the high death toll. Workers are burying 100 organisms a day – tripling the number of organisms first.

In the United States, Republican lawmakers in Georgia and Oklahoma have allowed restaurants, spas and meetings to reopen, while Alaska opens the way for restaurants to start eating and serving restaurants. vendors and other stores to open their doors, all have restrictions. Some Alaska counties may choose to enforce strict rules.

Although limited in scope, and limited in terms of social impact, the reopening has been a key figure in the debate in the United States and beyond political leaders. owners should abolish closed-door business decisions.

In Michigan, Federal Justice Gretchen Whitmer has extended his stay home until May 15, while lifting restrictions that allow some businesses to be reopened and residents to stay open. participate in outdoor activities such as golf and boating. Michigan has nearly 3,000 deaths related to COVID-19, behind only New York and New Jersey.

During the White House press release on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the economic downturn but also urged people to continue to disrupt relationships and use cover-up. face. That same day, Trump signed a $ 484 billion bill to help employers and hospitals suffering from serious illness. Five weeks ago, an estimated 26 million people applied for the jobless system, or about 1 in 6 US workers.

Trump also said that his comments suggesting that people can take or inject antibiotics to kill COVID-19 are a test of skepticism.

Amy Pembrook and her husband, Mike, reopen their hair salon in northwest Oklahoma City in Fairview after a month of foreclosure.

“We’re very excited about going back, but we’ve caught a bit of people saying it too,” Amy Pembrook said. “We can only say that we will live in constant fear or we can be confident that everything will be fine.”

