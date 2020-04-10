India said on Friday that it was holding the coronavirus test as the reported cases rose above 6,700 and topped 12,000 across Asia.

The epidemic has killed 206 in India, data show, with its capital Delhi and financial hub of Mumbai emerging as hotspots, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under pressure to extend a 21-day that whole lockdown beyond Tuesday, when it will end.

In neighboring Pakistan, where the official tally increased to 4,601 cases and 66 deaths, a group of worshipers attacked police enforcing lockdown rules outside a Karachi mosque when officials tried to stop them from offering a prayer to the organization, city police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said.

Authorities had previously warned of severe sanctions if people went to mosques for prayers on Friday. Lockdown rules allow only five people to pray at once, but many more were gathered at individual mosques last week.

India’s lockdown of 1.3 billion people has left millions in jobs and forced the emigration of migrant workers from cities to their hinterland homes.

But officials warned that widespread migration could be detrimental to a country where millions of people live in dense slums, where external social norms are often impossible and the health care system is deteriorating.

The government said on Friday it had increased daily tests for COVID-19 on Thursday to more than 16,000 people – up from an earlier daily average of 5,000-6,000 – but 320 people only the disease was found.

“We don’t see a lot of positives,” senior health ministry official Lav Agarwal told reporters.

An internal assessment by a government body, the Indian Council of Medical Research, estimated the number of virus cases hit 820,000 in mid-April without a 21-day lock-up.

The state government of Delhi, where a religious gathering of a Muslim missionary group last month caused a spike in cases, said it had to extend restrictions.

Here are the government figures on the spread of coronavirus in South Asia:

* India has 6,761 cases, including 206 deaths

* Pakistan has 4,601 cases, including 66 killed

* Afghanistan has 521 cases, including 15 deaths

* Sri Lanka has 190 cases, including 7 deaths

* Bangladesh has 330 cases, including 21 deaths

* The Maldives has 19 cases and no deaths

* Nepal has nine cases and no deaths

* Bhutan has five cases and no deaths

