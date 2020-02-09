India is using controversial law to prolong the detention of former Kashmiri leaders

Indian security forces patrol a street in Srinagar on January 10, 2020. – Reuters picture

SRINAGAR, February 9 – The Indian authorities extended the detention of two former Kashmiri prime ministers who have been detained for security measures in the past six months under a law that provides for a two-year sentence without charge, police said on Friday.

Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, despite having long supported Kashmir as part of India, were arrested in August when New Delhi abolished the region’s autonomy and imposed a vice on security and communication.

Faced with international turmoil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move was to bring peace to a region where tens of thousands died in a three-decade-long uprising against Indian rule.

Separatist militants have fought against around 500,000 Indian forces on the territory to claim independence or to join Pakistan, which also controls part of the Himalayan region.

Mufti and Abdullah’s provisional detention expired on Thursday and they were booked immediately under the Public Security Act (PSA), a source told the Kashmiri police AFP.

The law was used in September against a third former Prime Minister Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah’s father, to keep the 82-year-old under house arrest.

PSA was introduced in the 1970s to prevent wood smuggling in Kashmir. However, activists say thousands have been detained since the uprising broke out in 1989.

The United Nations Human Rights Office criticized special laws in Kashmir in 2018, including PSAs, that “hamper accountability and jeopardize the right to redress for victims of human rights violations.”

Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti hit the government with the use of “draconian PPE”. “The question is, how long will we continue to act as viewers while desecrating what this nation stands for?” She said on Twitter.

Dozens of other politicians and others, including lawyers, trade unionists and activists, who were also detained in August, some of them in prisons across India, have been released gradually over the past few weeks.

Restricted internet access was allowed in late January after the Modi government imposed an almost six-month power outage for security reasons, but it hit the economy, healthcare, and education hard.

However, Kashmir’s more than seven million inhabitants can only access a whitelist of 301 state-approved websites that do not contain social media. Mobile phone data is only possible with slower connections of the second generation (2G). – AFP