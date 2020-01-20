India is waking up | HeraldScotland

It is the largest democracy in the world, but a new bill threatens to dangerously divide the nation on common lines. Foreign Affairs Editor David Pratt examines growing opposition to what many see as government efforts to marginalize Muslims.

Every day more and more people flock to the streets because they know what is at stake.

The largest democracy in the world is awakening, fearing fanaticism fanned by an increasingly authoritarian government, therefore in contradiction with the founding principles of India.

“You just needed a trigger,” said Jasbir Singh, a Sikh information worker who joined the protests in Bangalore last week. “In India religion has never decided your citizenship, and it shouldn’t be in the future,” he told The New York Times, voicing the concerns of an increasing number of Indians.

Unfortunately, this is not how the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees it. Since coming to power in 2014, the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party in Modi has constantly introduced measures to further marginalize the country’s Muslim population.

For a growing number of Indians, such movements, they warn, are part of an unspoken program aimed at dividing the country along common lines.

“It is not just a fight for Muslims,” ​​said Mohammad Hamza, an 18-year-old student, quoted by the Washington Post. “It is a fight to save our country. Modi is trying to break us. ”

At the heart of these potentially inflammatory actions by the government is a new citizenship law.

It was on December 11 that the Indian Parliament adopted an amendment to its Citizenship Act (CCA) of 1955, which sets out the guidelines for becoming a citizen of the country.

The CAA, which was then promulgated by the President of India, allows persecuted minorities to quickly gain Indian citizenship. The law applies to immigrants from neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who are Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Zoroastrians, or Buddhists.

Muslims, however, are not included, even if they are Ahmadis, members of a sect of Islam that Pakistan considers to be heretical.

The law also ignores what the UN has considered the world’s most persecuted minority, the Rohingya Muslims, who have suffered ethnic and religious cleansing at the hands of the Burmese army in Myanmar. The Indian authorities are said to have committed themselves to deport the approximately 40,000 Rohingya refugees residing in the country, even though they are believed to be in danger in their country of origin.

Opponents of the law say the exclusion of Muslims betrays a deeply held bias against the community, which represents 14% of the country’s 1.3 billion people. They rightly argue that the new law would violate section 14 of the Indian Constitution, which promises equality as a fundamental right. In previous cases, the Indian Supreme Court has held that these fundamental rights are not subject to parliamentary change.

These opponents are now taking a stand and clearly expressing their rejection of the law. On the streets of 56 cities in 24 states, students supported by ordinary citizens came in large numbers to protest. Most were not deterred by a brutal police response that claimed the lives of protesters in Assam State and the cities of Lucknow and Mangalore. At least 14 people were killed in violent clashes and the gravity of the situation was highlighted on Friday when six people died and dozens were injured in Uttar Pradesh.

In recent days, the Indian government has sought to suppress the protests. Yesterday, in response to the escalating crisis, Modi called a meeting with his cabinet to discuss security measures. Previously, in an attempt to reassure citizens, Modi had used social media to convey its message.

“I want to assure my brothers and sisters in Assam that they have nothing to fear after the adoption of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. I want to assure them – no one can take away your rights, your unique identity and your beautiful culture. It will continue to thrive and grow, ”Modi tweeted on December 12 amid violent protests in the northeast of the state after the bill was passed.

The only problem with the transmission of such a message was that the Internet was closed in Assam that day, which does not allow to know exactly how many citizens would have been able to read the rather disdainful reinsurance of Modi.

Time and again as part of its crackdown on security, the government has arbitrarily disabled the Internet over large swathes of India.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been offline since August when the Indian government universally revoked article 370 of India’s constitution which guaranteed special rights to the Muslim-majority state, including the right to its own constitution and the autonomy to legislate on all matters except defense, communications and foreign affairs.

All in all, the latest Internet shutdown last week marked the 95th time it has been shut down in India this year, a measure of Modi’s increasingly authoritarian regime. In many states and cities, gatherings of four or more people have been banned – these include parts of Delhi, the Bengaluru software center, and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, home to 200 million of people.

Hundreds of people have been arbitrarily detained, including some prominent intellectuals from India.

“This law strikes at the heart of the Constitution, seeking to make India another country,” wrote a prominent historian Ramachandra Guha in an Indian newspaper, The Telegraph.

“This is how so many people from all walks of life have spoken out against it,” he added. Guha made his comments immediately after his release from police custody after being arrested for demonstrating against the law in the southern city of Bengaluru.

Given the unease that has reigned over some of Modi’s policies for some time, why has he decided to introduce such controversial and provocative legislation now?

According to Sumit Ganguly, professor of political science at the University of Indiana and specialist in India, the answer is more complex than it seems at first glance.

Superficially, he says that it can be said that the BJP, as a right-wing Hindu nationalist party with a clear parliamentary majority, simply implements its ideological program and adopts the very proposals that it included in its campaign manifesto .

But this, adds Ganguly, does not fully recognize the extent to which the party has become “a radical entity committed to transforming the ideological foundations of the Indian state”.

“After five years in power as a majority party from 2014 to 2019, it has favored the rise of a virulent and consuming variant of Hindu fanaticism within it,” observed Ganguly, writing recently for the American magazine Foreign Policy

“This took place under the tutelage of Modi and his ideological alter ego Amit Shah, the current Minister of Internal Affairs and the main architect of the Citizenship Amendment Bill,” he added. .

There is no doubt that BJP leaders have repeatedly expressed their determination to suppress Muslim immigrants as part of their broader strategy of discrimination.

“A government of the Bharatiya Janata party will pick up the infiltrators one by one and throw them into the Bay of Bengal,” Amit Shah reportedly said in a speech in April, calling the Muslim immigrants to Bangladesh “termites”.

Speaking this month, he reiterated such threats, saying: “I assure you that before the national elections in 2024, I will eliminate them all.”

The National Citizen Registry (NRC) is one of the many tools available to the government to deal with these threats. In September, 1.9 million people in Assam state in the northeast of the country learned that their names were being excluded from the registry, which risked becoming stateless.

The NRC is intended to track Indian nationals living in Assam, who experienced waves of mass migration in 1947 when India became independent and in 1971 when East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

Many of those excluded from the Assam register were Hindus. But as recently noted journalist and writer Ravi Agrawal, author of India Connected, with the new citizenship law, Hindus can potentially pretend to be immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan and get a path to citizenship.

Muslims, on the other hand, could be declared foreign if they cannot produce documents.

Not surprisingly, these obviously discriminatory measures have created the current backlash against the Modi government and the BJP government even though the party continues to have substantial support across India.

In the face of escalating unrest, some politicians have started to distance themselves from the next part of the government’s agenda.

The governing parties of two Indian states, both of which voted in favor of the citizenship law, have since indicated that they will not establish a national citizen registry in their states.

Government should “take a break, take corrective action, and retract” in light of public anger, Pavan Varma, spokesman for a regional party in Bihar state and the country’s ally, told the Washington Post BJP in Modi’s power.

While in the past right-wing ideologues have happily said that Modi’s party has “demolished the theory of the Muslim veto” that prevailed in India, a backlash like this suggests that attitudes may simply change.

It was the successful Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat, who was once a staunch supporter of the Modi government, who perhaps best understood the current changing mood when he wrote on Twitter recently: “Those who fantasize about India with a Hindu king and his enslaved subjects, remember it. .. you cannot wish 200 million Muslims away. “Last week, following the escalation of protests, Bhagat was even more succinct:” It looks like the 2020 Revolution is coming after all. ”

However, Modi and Shah are unlikely to back down in the face of such dissent. But while the government is showing little sign of compromise yet, let alone give in, analysts say the current protests remain unprecedented in recent Indian history and therefore continue to pose a real political challenge.

“This is the first time that we have organized such extensive national protests that are not against corruption, but essentially against discrimination,” said Zoya Hasan, a retired political scientist at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

For Muslims, citizenship law is “the thin edge of the corner,” Hasan told the Washington Post. “It is the first time that they think they are really subordinate.”

What will happen next? No official opinion poll has been carried out on the citizenship law, which makes it difficult to assess the real support for the measure.

Additionally, Modi’s support base should never be underestimated since he was overwhelmingly sacked for a new five-year term last May.

That said, there is no doubt that the citizenship law has put many Indians among its supporters.

Recently, Neerja Chowdhury, a regular political commentator and columnist for the Times of India, may have spoken for many Indians when she observed that “there is a feeling that Modi, in his second term, is overtaking somehow”.

Although petitions challenging the new citizenship law have already been filed with the Supreme Court of India, it can take months before hearings start, and anyone can guess how the court can decide.

Meanwhile, Modi’s hold on power remains firm, but protests at home and abroad have shown limits to the extent to which the Indians will allow him to go on in pursuit of his Hindu-nationalist agenda .

For the moment, the most urgent question is to what extent and for how long the demonstrators will continue to risk their lives and their livelihoods to demonstrate against the law.

Many, however, remain convinced that what is happening on the streets of the northern city of Srinagar in Thiruvananthapuram, at the southern tip of India, marks a political turning point.

“These protests represent a turning point in the Indian public’s relations with the Modi regime,” Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a political scientist at Ashoka University, told the Financial Times on Friday.

“Up until now, he has oscillated between aggressive adulation or frankly fear. Protests have broken that fear. ”

India, it seems, has finally realized the threat posed by the government of Narendra Modi.

In the best tradition of its founders, it seems that the Indians of today will not be quiet until they know that the dear democratic values ​​remain secure.