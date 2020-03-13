India limits land borders, boosts coronavirus outbreaks – India news

In addition to imposing restrictions on international travelers at its airports and seaports, India has also restricted traffic at its land border crossings in the wake of coronavirus outbreaks, the government announced on Thursday. He identified selected checkpoints that would be allowed to cross borders and increased vigilance at those points. “International land border traffic will be restricted to designated checkpoints with robust security systems. They will be reported separately …, “the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

A ministry official said there was huge traffic across land borders and windows were being strengthened. There were also plans to set up thermal screening. “Restricting traffic to specific control stations will help to better control as adequate resources can be deployed. We have shown travelers from land across borders, especially in five countries that share their borders with Nepal, “the official said.

According to government figures, at least one million passengers have been screened at land border crossings since January 17. 0.9 million passengers who arrived on 9,000 flights were screened at 30 international airports. Of these, about 2,000 were identified as symptomatic, of which about 200 were hospitalized.

“Screening passengers at entry points is the most effective way to stop the spread of the disease,” said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministries.

