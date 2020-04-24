India looking at “gloomy economic situation” needs a big boost: Finance panel – India news

India looks at “bleak economic situation”; The blockade to launch economic activity needs to be lifted, and it needs a major boost, several members of the Economic Advisory Council of the Finance Commission (FC) said at a two-day virtual conference Thursday, according to two officials with the meeting process.

The meeting, chaired by FC 15th Chief NK Singh, was attended by several prominent economists including Sajid Chinoy, Prachi Mishra, Omkar Goswami and Neelkanth Mishra.

The FC meeting took place against the backdrop of a series of consultations that the government needs to assess with the economic fallout of the pandemic and subsequent blockages to expand it and measures that can be adopted to address the problem. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a lengthy brainstorming session with economists, at which Niti Ayog Vice President Rajiv Kumar and Chief Executive Amitabh Kant gave presentations.

At a FC meeting on Thursday, experts were the first to point out the deep structural crisis facing the economy. According to the first official attendance at the meeting, economist Omkar Goswami said the current crisis was worse than the Great Depression. Goswami, however, declined to officially comment on the closed-door meeting. Two other economists called the situation bleak.

Another official said economists drew a bleak picture of the impact of the closure, and said it would not only affect the growth trajectory in this financial year (2020-21), but the next – and a turnaround was only possible until the end of next year in part. and in 2022 more substantial.

The crisis faced by SMEs, micro and small businesses was a key concern at the meeting. Among the concrete proposals, Goswami said assistance should be given to small industries with investments of less than ₹ 50 lakh. Although supported by others, Chairman Singh asked what would be the means of this financial assistance, states the first official quoted above.

Singh did not comment on the meeting, and his office said that it would address a press conference after the two-day consultations ended on Friday.

The appropriate size of the incentives was also discussed at the meeting. Critics have pointed out that while countries like the United States have announced stimulus packages of up to 10% of its GDP, India’s aid package for now – of ₹ 1.7 lakh crore – is less than a percentage of its GDP. Industry bodies have demanded a stimulus package ranging between -16 14-16 lakh miners, while some economists have even demanded a package of 20 h lakh crore.

“There are all these figures that the industry is proposing as a stimulus package. Someone says 5% of GDP and someone says 7%. But the key question is the composition of this package and how you will spend that money, “said the first official. Discussion of things like these has led, he said, to possibly delaying the government announcement.

The meeting also discussed package time. Economist Neelkanth Mishra said the stimulus package should be awarded after the blockade is lifted, as it was needed when businesses needed the most activity to be restored, according to another official cited above.

Economists stressed that the government must play a major role in accelerating the economy, with more investment in programs such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program.

Economists Arvind Virmani, Indira Rajaraman, M Govinda Rao, Sudipto Mundle, DK Shrivastava and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian are expected to meet and present their views on Friday.

