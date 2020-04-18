India loses Pakistan over its minority record in IMF for $ 1.4 billion in aid – India news

At a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 16 that gave Islamabad a green aid signal of $ 1.4 billion to help the country cope with the economic impact of coronavirus, an Indian representative expressed concern over the spending of Pakistani Covid-19 would discriminate against minorities and could be diverted to increased security spending.

Surjit S Bhalla, chief executive officer for India on the IMF board, stressed that Pakistan’s net spending and social security should be inclusive, targeted and non-discriminatory. He also pointed out that budgetary resources should be made available to all regions of Pakistan as the situation of Covid-19 was much worse in Belokistan and Sindh province.

Bhalla pointed to reports showing that minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyya – the most vulnerable in Pakistani society – are being treated with deficiency in response to mitigation by federal and provincial government bodies, people familiar with IMF proceedings told the Hindustan Times.

The Indian economist also asked Pakistan to make an efficient and targeted payment for social sector spending that is focused on the most vulnerable category and not on undeserved users.

Punishment in Pakistan for his treatment of minorities is seen to be linked to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the move to abolish Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and pass a Nationality Amendment Bill was an attempt to target Muslims.

That is the point that Imran Khan made in his speech to the UN General Assembly in 2019, provoking the sharp return of a young Indian diplomat who reminded Prime Minister Khan that it was his country that reduced the size of the minority community from the community. 23% 1947 To date, 3% who have subjected their minorities to “draconian laws of blasphemy, systematic persecution, mild abuse and forced conversion.”

Bhalla said that even the response of Imran Khan Covid-19 did not prove fair and he was accused of withholding funds from Balochistan and Sindh provinces, although the situation in these areas was difficult.

The IMF, which projected Pakistan’s economy to shrink 1.5 percent next year due to Covid-19, approved payments of $ 1.386 billion under the Fast Financing Facility at its meeting Thursday.

Pakistan has been a long-time recipient of IMF assistance and is already under a three-year, $ 6 billion program approved last year. Indian officials say that Pakistan has been using the IMF and lending facilities on 22 occasions since 1958 and appears to be facing increasing debt sustainability risks.

