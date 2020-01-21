India man killed by blade swinging cock during cockfighting

A man died after a rooster cut him open with a razor during an illegal cockfight in India.

Saripalli Venkateswara Rao was a spectator in the village of Pragadavaram in the state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The birds have razor blades on their limbs and are then placed in the ring where they fight until you stop.

When an organizer put the tap in the ring, he struggled free and stepped out. Venkateswara Rao, 55, was fatally injured in the stomach.

The Indian Supreme Court banned cockfighting under the 1960 Animal Prevention Prevention Act, but it remains a popular practice in many Indian villages, especially as part of the Makar Sankranti celebrations, a Hindu festival.

Mr. Venkateswara was the only death reported in the events, but a dozen other injuries were reported.

The competitions attract a large crowd, with the winners being rewarded with substantial sums of money.

The roosters also get steroids and high protein diets to increase their size and chances of winning.