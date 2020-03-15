India needs more aggressive coronavirus testing regimen: Experts – India news

Experts call for aggressive testing to be stepped up in India to prevent a deadly infection that has claimed at least 5500 lives worldwide, noting that current human screening capacity may prove inadequate in the event of a sudden jump in infection.

India has made a deal to nearly double its ability to test for a new coronavirus and started randomly screening samples, but in the country at this major, dangerous stage of disease transmission, when it spreads to people who have neither been globally a “hot spot” nor directly contact with someone who tests for positivity could have deadly consequences.

Last week, India reported two deaths, with 84 confirmed infections far below the foci in China, Italy, Iran and South Korea. Medical authorities tested 6,700 samples by Saturday.

India’s best medical body, the Indian Medical Research Council, has announced that it is ready for a rapid increase in cases, adding to its network of laboratories capable of testing on COVID-19 and procuring more test reagents. “We added the number of labs to about 65 and at this point we can perform 100,000 tests, effectively about 10,000 tests a day. We have agreed to obtain reagents so that they can do about 200,000 additional tests, ”said Dr. Balram Bhargava, ICMR Managing Director.

However, only those with a history of travel to 12 countries that have been identified as at risk or who have contacted anyone with a positive effect on coronavirus or showing symptoms of the disease are currently being tested.

Dr Lalit Kant, an infectious disease expert, said: “The South Korean model of (aggressive testing) is good because it worked well. It can also be tried in India because of the large population that can expect testing soon. “

In South Korea, which survived the largest epidemic outside mainland China, from where the virus originated late last year, authorities have applied a unique and aggressive testing regime.

A country with 51 million people designed quick tests and told medical authorities not to deny anyone a checkup, even if they were not citizens or residents. The administration worked with biotech firms to develop rapid tests and sanctioned local governments to test people at passing stations – where people are being dragged into cars and tested for virus.

Experts have linked these strategies to the decline in new infections, and have now called for similar methods to be applied in the US, where authorities have drawn the problem because of slow testing rates. Other countries such as Vietnam and Singapore also followed the model of South Korea, which tested the highest per capita population in the world.

“Some states have been very aggressive and have done a pretty good job. Other countries have been pretty inadequate and I think they have suffered immensely … ”Ashish Jha, who runs the Harvard Global Health Institute, told NPR on Friday.

India has so far managed to curb the infection, but some experts worry that the country will face a dramatic increase in numbers in the next few weeks. “We need to look for all the alternatives, even the quick tests, to manage the numbers in the future,” Kant said.

Another expert said on condition of anonymity that it was not clear if India had tested enough people.

“But look at the population of the country and the numbers that tested positive, it seems we are not testing enough. One reason is that not all contacts are properly noticed and this could lead to a sudden jump in numbers,” the expert said.

ICMR said it was ready for the challenge. “We are suitably prepared; however, we have not yet reached the stage where we are getting more samples than we can test. Unlike the capacity to perform 90 tests a day in all our labs, we get about 60-70 samples a day in all the labs together, “Bhargava told HT. ICMR also started taking random samples of flu patients from its lab network. virus research and diagnostics across India to see if there is community transmission The first batch of random samples (approximately 20 from every 13 laboratories) were tested between February 15 and 29. All tests were coronavirus negative. is scheduled to begin March 15.

A number of states have also partially closed public places. Almost all visas have been suspended for a month, with the government invoking the 1897 Disease Epidemic Act and the 2005 Disaster Management Act. is working proactively … “said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), countries should test for suspected cases, contacts with confirmed cases; test patients identified through respiratory disease surveillance, if there is local cluster transmission. However, some experts do not agree with the need for aggressive testing. “Only symptomatic individuals, especially those with a history of travel or contact with a positive laboratory case, should be tested because there is a risk of false negative results at an early stage of the disease,” said Dr. Lalit Dar, professor of microbiology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

