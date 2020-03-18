India rejects references to Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan-China statement – News from India

China on Tuesday reassured Pakistan that it was “paying close attention” to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and opposed any unilateral action in the region, prompting New Delhi to expect Beijing not to comment on India’s internal affairs.

The reference to Kashmir is included in a joint statement released at the end of the maiden visit of Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi to China in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The two sides also discussed making the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a “high-quality demonstration project” of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“The Chinese side stressed that it is closely monitoring the current situation and reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute that has remained in history and that it should be resolved properly and peacefully on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” the joint statement added .

It was added that China was “opposed to any unilateral action complicating the situation” in Kashmir. The statement further said that both sides had exchanged views on the situation in Kashmir, and the Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on “the latest developments, including concerns, position and current urgent issues”.

Pakistan and China also said that a new phase of CPEC development would promote industrialization and socio-economic development. “Both sides hoped that the 10th meeting of the Joint Co-operation Committee (CPC), which would be held soon, would further contribute to making CPEC a quality BRI demonstration project,” the statement said.

In a short reply shortly, Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said India in a joint statement rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir. “Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. J&K issues are an internal matter for India, ”he said.

“We expect that other countries, including China, will not comment on issues that are India’s internal issues, and will also respect Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity just as India refrains from commenting on other countries’ internal issues,” he said.

India has also strongly complained and reiterated its concerns over China and Pakistan over projects in an “so-called” illegal “China Pakistan economic corridor” that has been occupied illegally in the territory of India since 1947, Kumar said.

“India strongly opposes any action by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied J&K. We urge stakeholders to suspend such actions. India will never accept such illegal activities, ”he said.

India has been consistently opposed to CPEC as a key part of it passes through Kashmir under the occupation of Pakistan.

The reference to Kashmir in a joint statement was in line with China’s strong opposition to India’s decision to lift the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last August. New Delhi rejected criticism of Beijing, saying it was an internal matter that did not affect international borders.

Alvi met with President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chinese Parliament Speaker Li Zhanshu. Alvi’s visit shows Pakistan showing solidarity with China at a time when it has been battling the worst public health crisis since the formation of the country under Communist rule in 1949.

During the meetings, China acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and counter terrorist financing. Beijing also expressed solidarity with Islamabad in “protecting its territorial sovereignty, independence and security”, and both sides reaffirmed their support for issues affecting fundamental national interests.

Xi personally thanked Alva for his visit to China at a critical moment and expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s gistful support and solidarity. Pakistan has continued to support China in Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of serious human rights abuses against Muslim minorities.

