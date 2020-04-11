India says the stable oil market can still sustain the engine of global growth

Oil Minister Dadmara Pradan said India would be the engine of growth in global energy demand.

PTI

latest update: April 10, 2020, 8:43 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid high volatility in international markets, India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, is looking for a stable oil market on Friday that will provide a fair price for producers and a good price for consumers.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of G20 energy ministers, Oil Minister Darandra Pradan said India would be the engine of growth in global energy demand.

“Given the steady fluctuations in the energy market, the Minister stated that India has always supported a stable oil market, which is reasonable for producers and affordable for consumers,” the statement said.

G20 energy ministers have focused on ways and means of securing sustainable energy markets to ensure sustainable energy markets, which have been affected by declining demand as a result of COVID-19 epidemics and other related production. .

“As part of a $ 23 billion bailout package to deal with the consequences of COVID-19, 80.3 million families will be provided with free LPG cylinders,” Pradan said in a video link.

He stressed that India has been and will be the global energy demand hub.

The minister also stressed the government’s efforts to replenish strategic reserves using a low oil price regime. He praised the collective efforts of OPEC and OPEC members to balance the factors that affect supply, which are essential for long-term stability, but he called for an increase in oil prices to affordable levels to improve consumer demand.

The G20 Energy Ministers’ Meeting is approving a joint statement, including proposing the formation of a working group to advise G20 energy ministers in the next steps and agreeing to remain involved in the coming days.

The G20, one of the world’s leading economies, held extraordinary meetings for energy ministers to discuss OPEC-led plans to agree to reduce crude oil production in order to keep prices afloat for the past month.

The G20 summit was held through a webinar to “strengthen global dialogue and cooperation to ensure sustainable energy markets and activate a stronger global economy,” the G20 said in a statement. This is the first time that the G20 has specifically addressed energy issues and expressed concern about the oil spill.

Meanwhile, OPEC, Russia and nine other allies, which have held marathon talks to finalize an agreement to cut an unprecedented 10 million barrels a day on World Product Day, are working to revive prices dropped by the Korean virus epidemic. .

The alliance, known as OPEC +, also hopes to persuade other major oil producers, including the United States, to join the deal.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer and leader, is holding the rotating G20 presidency this year. Global oil demand has fallen by more than a quarter as countries around the world have suspended flights, shut down factories and removed most vehicles from the road in an effort to combat coronavirus.

This has led to falling prices that threaten the global industry. Brent crude is hoping to reach an agreement by the end of last month with $ 18, down $ 20, before repayment is above $ 30.

US President Donald Trump has pressured Saudi Arabia and Russia to back down from the price war that began last month after they withdrew on how to respond to falling demand. Saudi Arabia and Russia, which until then cooperated through the OPEC + group, want other countries, including the United States – the world’s top oil producer – to reduce their share.

On the eve of the summit, Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said global production was at least 25 million barrels per day. The G20 includes major oil producers such as the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Brazil, as well as major consumers such as China, India, Japan and South Korea, which rely on imports and see little incentive to raise prices such as the recession.

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus