India sending Christian health workers to coronavirus centers

David Curry, the leader of the Christian Open Doors Christian Aid, told Breitbart News on Wednesday that the group had received reports from Indian government officials sending Christian nurses to tend to the most contagious Chinese coronavirus patients because ” they consider dispensable. “

Curry emphasized that many nations on the organization’s global watch list – countries where freedom of religion is most restricted – have become even more dangerous for Christians in the face of the current pandemic, including nations like China. , India, Iran and North Korea. In some cases, Christians struggle to receive adequate medical care. in others, Christians are already one of the poorest countries in the nation, and now they have to contend with closed economies.

In India, Curry told the Breitbart News, that Open Doors receives alarming evidence that Christian health workers are in dangerous situations with little support or care for their faith.

“In many communities, for example in India, churches have moved forward. Thousands of faith-based churches have volunteered to help the President, the Indian community. So Christians are stepping up and helping, but in India there is intense persecution, “Curry said, continuing:

We have reports from Christian nurses that they are programmed to work with the most contagious people, as they are considered dispensable and inferior to people of other religions. These kinds of reports are flooding and that is why we want to draw your attention to them, because I think it again highlights the issues around persecution and how difficult it is for Christians and other religious minorities. in other types of circumstances.

India’s Christian Coalition (CCH) chief, Father Mathew Abraham, announced this week that Christian hospitals and healthcare workers are preparing to offer 1,000 facilities and up to 60,000 hospital beds to the government for patients with Chinese coronavirus. India’s healthcare workers are currently facing a dire situation where fear of pandemic and discrimination have made their normal lives difficult, including simply finding a place to live.

“They recognize us with laboratory coats and stethoscopes. Many doctors have asked them to leave their rented houses for their owners, because they believe that doctors who stay in their homes may make them more susceptible to Covid-19,” quoted an unnamed Indian doctor as saying in India’s New Indian Express. “An owner of the house even said we were dirty. We were asked to hesitate without warning. Most doctors are now on the street and never have to go.”

Curry said that the patients received this effort positively and that Christian groups offered help.

“Patients are very grateful for the love and care, but … I don’t want to see helpless Christians in the midst of these situations and put themselves at higher risk (situations),” Curry told Breitbart News . “I am grateful and proud that they serve so well and encourage; this is part of the message of Jesus, obviously, it is reaching out to those who are suffering and hurting, and we are grateful that they and I do. I’m sure that patients are, too.”

Open Doors’ concern, he added, is discrimination in exposing health workers unnecessarily to explicit danger because of their religious identity.

“In some situations, I would say that it is their cultural persecution, where Christians put themselves on the front lines with the most contagious, as they are considered demanding,” Curry said. “I think we get a number of reports that are exposed without proper care. Of course we are providing masks where we can and that kind of thing to people, Christians who are serving on the front lines, but we need to get attention about things. religious of this tragedy. “

The CEO of Open Portes added that he believed the Trump administration knew about ongoing issues of Christian persecution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist. The World Open Doors List, published in January, India ranked 10th in the list of the worst violators in the world of Christian freedom of Christians, above Syria and below Iran.

“Christians in India are facing horrific levels of extreme violence; thousands of attacks occur every year. Various states of India have passed anti-conversion laws and the ruling Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP). ) has made it clear that it wants to enforce such laws nationwide, “says the World Watch List 2020 report.” These laws are often used as an excuse to disorganize church services and harass Christians. , and they make it incredibly difficult for Christians to share their faith with others. “

“My conversations with the administration lead me to believe they had (the highest level) talks; the president, the vice president, had talked with (the prime minister) Modi,” Curry told Breitbart News. “The reality is that India is still number 10 on the world watch list. It is at the top of the countries that discriminate and persecute Christians strategically for their faith. It is cultural, but it is also a political strategy that Modi has been in use since coming to power in 2014. “

“Any conversation we have had and any relationship we hope to build has to be based on shared principles,” said Curry. “Anything that is not based on shared principles of freedom of worship and other values ​​will certainly not be compromised. So we need to make extra efforts to defend the 65 million Christians who are very oppressed in India.”

Curry also noted that several other nations that discriminate against Christians, notably China, Iran and North Korea, have been persecuted during the current crisis.

“We get a flood of information from places like China, India, Iran and countries on the World Watch List, where persecution is intensifying because the Christian communities in these countries are left out by the their faith, “Curry noted. “In many cases these Christians are considered enemies of the state, for example, in North Korea and elsewhere, and so they have been offered medical care: food and water, they are the last to receive them. them. That is why he has intensified the suffering in this crisis. “

Curry wondered if China would allow many churches currently closed to prevent the rapid spread of the virus from reopening after the crisis. China has already claimed that it had overcome the hardest part of its national epidemic and reopened parts of the country, most critically the Wuhan City, where scientists believe the virus originated.

“China’s policy regarding church stalls, closed to more than 60,000 churches, does not appear to prioritize the spiritual needs of the country. We wonder if any of them can be reopened and use COVID-19 as political plot, “Curry said, continuing:

These are questions that I do not have answers to, but I ask myself given what we have seen over the last 18 months from China. … church surveillance, keeping up with Christina’s behavior which seems to attend church attendance and other things as a negative on social. These are questions that remain, and in a situation like this you could see how this would be used to discriminate against Christians.

“It’s reasonable to ask questions, it just doesn’t feel like we get government answers about that,” Curry said.

