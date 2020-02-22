[india-set-to-dazzle-trump-with-pomp-and-circumstance-as-trade-rows-fester]

Border Protection Drive troopers experience their camels earlier hoardings with the photographs of India’s Key Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and initially girl Melania Trump, as they just take portion in a rehearsal for a street display forward of Trump’s pay a visit to, in Ahmedabad, India, February 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Feb 22 — US President Donald Trump will be accorded the biggest public reception offered to any overseas leader in years through his take a look at to India starting on Monday, officials say, one particular that could help paper around the two countries’ expanding friction more than trade.

Shut political and stability companions, India and the United States have strike every single other with retaliatory tariffs. More than the earlier thirty day period they have engaged in powerful negotiations to generate a mini-trade deal, but officials in both of those countries say it stays elusive.

The two sides have been arguing more than US demands for obtain to India’s enormous poultry and dairy marketplaces, Indian price tag controls on professional medical units these types of as stents and stringent neighborhood knowledge storage procedures that US know-how companies say will increase the fees of performing organization.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing administration has sought restoration of trade concessions that Trump withdrew in 2019 and greater obtain to US markets for its pharmaceutical and farm products. Previously mentioned all, it suggests that Trump ought to not take care of India on par with China, whose economy is five moments larger sized.

Trump has been indicating in modern days that he may well be conserving the “big deal” on trade right until just after the US presidential election in November.

Senior Trump administration officers acknowledged yesterday that the two-working day pay a visit to would not result in a restricted trade deal, stating that Washington even now experienced far too many considerations about India’s escalating trade boundaries.

“We want to handle a great deal of fears and we’re not very there yet,” a senior Trump administration official informed reporters.

US Trade Consultant Robert Lighthizer, who has been foremost trade talks with India, will not be part of Trump’s delegation, which will involve the president’s daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Stadium rally

Hundreds of hundreds of persons are envisioned to gather in Modi’s political hometown of Ahmedabad to greet Trump for a street display foremost to a rally in a cricket stadium with a ability of over 100,000.

On phase, both of those leaders will tackle a bigger version of the “Howdy Modi” rally that they jointly appeared at in Houston to a jubilant crowd of 50,000 Indian Individuals final calendar year, where by Trump likened Modi to Elvis Presley for his crowd-pulling electric power.

“From the second of their arrival at the airport a tiny prior to noon on 24th February, the delegates will be taken care of to a exhibit of famed Indian hospitality and India’s Unity in Diversity,” claimed International Secretary Severe Shringla.

He claimed there will be tens of 1000’s of ordinary citizens as well as artists showcasing the performing arts from unique states of the nation as portion of the India Road Demonstrate.

Trump, who will be accompanied by his wife, Melania, on the trip, has been fascinated with the strategy of likely to India considering the fact that his stop by to Houston, aides explained.

Trump prides himself in acquiring big crowds at his marketing campaign rallies, ranging generally from 10,000 to 20,000 individuals, and has expressed admiration privately at the dimension of the group awaiting him in India, they claimed.

Fading trade hopes

Hopes among the US organization teams that Trump and Modi could announce some particular trade actions had light in the latest days as discrepancies around new tariffs, agriculture and digital trade ongoing.

“If we see a offer, it is likely to be negligible and even that does not feel to be on the table,” reported Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on International Relations assume tank in Washington.

He included that US officers are pushing back towards Modi’s “India first” trade protectionism that, ironically, emulates Trump’s tariff procedures.

Trade industry experts claimed it was achievable that India could current Trump with some symbolic trade gestures, these kinds of as further more lowering superior import tariffs on massive-engine Harley-Davidson bikes, a unique irritant for Trump.

Commercial transactions

The two international locations are also expected to announce India’s purchase of 24 Seahawk naval helicopters from Lockheed Martin in a offer estimated to be value US$two.6 billion as nicely as a follow-on order for six Apache attack helicopters.

The United States has become a person of India’s leading arms suppliers, with US$18 billion truly worth of product sales about the previous 15 many years, edging out traditional provider Russia.

Trump and Modi are anticipated to explore a broad vary of challenges including trade, 5G telecommunications, counterterrorism, energy safety, spiritual freedom, the rule of regulation and the worth of the Indo-Pacific region, a senior Trump administration official mentioned.

US energy corporation Westinghouse is also predicted to sign a new agreement with condition-operate Nuclear Ability Corporation of India for the offer of 6 nuclear reactors, kickstarting a extended-managing venture. — Reuters