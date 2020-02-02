India sets fire to hiking taxes on imported electronics, toys and furniture

NEW DELHI / BANGALORE, INDIA – India raised taxes on imports of goods such as electronics, toys and furniture on Saturday to boost domestic industry, which will hit Swedish IKEA and other foreign companies.

The measures Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her 2020-21 budget have been criticized by some companies for the increasing use of protectionist rules by India to discriminate against foreign companies.

The government listed the new taxes and said they were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” program to promote domestic industry.

Taxes on imports of items such as kitchenware, fans, and small appliances are doubled to 20 percent, while the tax on furniture, including seats, lamps, and mattresses, is increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Peter Betzel, CEO of IKEA in India, said the company was disappointed with the increase. “We continue to evaluate the impact of the increase on our overall business,” he said. IKEA, which has invested more than 1.5 billion euros in India, imports around 75 percent of the goods sold in the country.

Sitharaman defended the decision on the grounds that we would have no reason to import if certain goods were produced on site in “the same quality, if not better”.

Taxes on imported toys would triple to 60 percent, a move that an industry manager said could interfere with toy imports from companies like Lego, Hasbro, and Mattel, and fuel foreign-branded toy smuggling.

“It’s a protectionist move,” said the executive.

The new tariffs also come as India and the United States try to eliminate trade differences and have fought over certain tariffs. Washington has urged India not to introduce trade barriers that limit the growth of American companies.

The government also said that a 5 percent tax is levied on imports of medical devices to fund healthcare infrastructure. The move could hit companies like Abbott, which are already struggling with government-imposed price caps.

“It would make some imported medical devices more expensive and this increase is likely to be passed on to consumers,” said an Indian-based manager of a foreign medical device manufacturer.

The duty on shelled walnuts is increased from 30 percent to 100 percent, and higher import taxes also apply to certain parts of the car and smartphone.

Personal income tax rates have been lowered to increase consumption in an economy that is expected to grow 5 percent this fiscal year – the slowest pace in over a decade.

Economists reacted cautiously to the tax plan, which also suggested that dividend payments be levied on investors instead of companies, and announced the abolition of some tax exemptions.

The government will miss its deficit targets for a third year, pushing the deficit to 3.8 percent of GDP by the end of March. The deficit target for the coming fiscal year was expanded to 3.5 percent.

The deficit will be funded by record market debt of 7.8 trillion rupees ($ 100 billion) in the coming year. The government also plans to provide foreign investors with better access to the nation’s debt, which is seen as a preliminary step in adding their securities to global bond indices.

