India should also accede to the UN Refugee Convention – Analysis

Although almost 75% of the world’s countries have adopted a unique approach to refugees, India privileges people from certain groups and countries over others. Nearly 150 countries, including the United States, are signatories to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol adopted in accordance with the Convention. The signatories of the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 cannot deport people who are persecuted or persecuted on the basis of their religion, nationality, race, political opinion or particular social group. This worldwide consensus on refugees developed in response to the persecution of Nazis and the killing of Jews and other minorities.

India, however, is neither a party nor acceded to by the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 or the 1967 Protocol to that convention. Consequently, it can choose the types of refugees it will accept or refuse. Buddhists from Tibet, who are fleeing persecution in China, are welcomed in India, but Rohingyas who are fleeing religious persecution in Myanmar are largely denied entry to India. This selective approach that favors certain refugees while rejecting others reflects on the law – the National Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 – which has recently led to widespread protests and violence in India. The Indian Parliament amended its citizenship law, the 1955 Citizenship Act, to allow quick access to citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Persians and Christians (but Muslims) who entered India before 2014 from Pakistan, Afghanistan. or Bangladesh.

Widespread protests across India erupted immediately after the passage of this law. People have come together to read the preamble to the Indian Constitution to suggest that the government has violated the principles of the Constitution which requires it to treat all its residents equally. The CAA was seen to reflect the vision of India as a Hindu nation where Muslims are not welcome. These protests continue throughout the country. On the other hand, there were protests against the CAA, and shortly before Trump’s visit to India, violence began. Recent reports say that at least 53 people, most of them Muslim, have died in the violence in Delhi. The Indian government is refusing to grant citizenship to Muslim minorities persecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Although objections to the CAA have been strong and from many places, few people realize that the Indian government has already adopted the same approach to refugees as established by the CAA with two Ministry of Home Affairs notices years earlier, 2015 and 2016. with these notices, the ministry amended the 1950 Passport (Entry into India) rules to allow “Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parisians and Christians who were forced to seek refuge in India because of religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered India on or before December 31, 2014 “for travel without a valid travel document to India. Although the CAA is considered to be a uniquely discriminatory law, the reality is that unequal treatment of refugees and privileging a particular group over others is not a new political approach by the Indian government.

On the other hand, if India, like most countries in the world, signed or acceded to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 or the 1967 Protocol, it would not be permissible to privilege certain types of refugees over others. The 1951 UN Refugee Convention requires countries to recognize and refrain from deporting refugees. To qualify as a refugee, a person must fear or be exposed to religious persecution (or certain other forms of persecution) in their country of residence. If it was a party to the UN Refugee Convention or Protocol, India would not be able to adopt a policy that excludes Muslims or one that only allows refugees from certain countries. Nearly 150 countries in the world follow the same approach to refugees; India should also accede to the 1951 UN Convention.

Sital Kalantry, Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School, published a book on women’s rights and migration in 2017, is the director of Cornell India Law Center and teaches International Law on Human Rights and Immigration

The views expressed are personal

