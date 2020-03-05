[india-shuts-delhi-educational-facilities,-imposes-new-travel-limitations-more-than-coronavirus]



Men enter a healthcare facility the place a exclusive ward has been established up for the coronavirus illness in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

March five, 2020

By Devjyot Ghoshal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India shut all most important faculties in the capital New Delhi right until the conclude of March on Thursday and imposed new limitations on vacation from Italy and South Korea as element of initiatives to combat the distribute of the coronavirus.

Primary Minister Narendra Modi postponed a vacation to Brussels for a summit with EU leaders later on this thirty day period.

“Both sides have agreed that owing to wellness authorities advising towards travel concerning regions, it would be sensible to reschedule the summit to a later, mutually handy date,” international ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar explained to a information meeting.

India’s full of verified coronavirus cases rose to 29 on Wednesday, from 6 early this week.

Tourists that have frequented Italy or South Korea will now be required to present a certificate of getting tested detrimental for coronavirus, a non permanent evaluate to be enforced from future week, a authorities statement stated.

India has also suspended most visas issued to nationals of Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran and China, as effectively as suspending visas of any travelers who had been to these 5 international locations considering that February.

Delhi’s deputy main minister declared in a tweet that all most important colleges in the money would be shut to protect against the achievable spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal, creating by Alasdair Pal Modifying by Toby Chopra and Peter Graff)