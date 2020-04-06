India Spreads Half of Coronavirus Infection

Nearly half of the supply of hydroxychloroquine to the United States comes from makers in India, a move that has now been brought to a halt after Asian countries banned the issuance of all forms of anti-malaria drugs that President Donald Trump called a “replacement”. play ”for the treatment of coronavirus.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence, 47% of last year’s U.S. drugs came from Indian manufacturers. The only producers in the top 10 are not Indians, like Actavis, and are now a subsidiary of Israeli subsidiary Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Probably some of their production sites are still in India, the largest producer of medicines. around the world.

India’s export ban on drug was intended to ensure that it had enough resources for domestic use after the US President’s intervention led to a global influx of drugs. As coronavirus infection has spread worldwide, competing countries have implemented a ban on importing or banning rice from Vietnam in favor of corn in Germany.

While Trump said the United States is safe with 29 million choloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for its medicine and US doctors like Mylan NV have re-created the tablets to meet US demands, it seems that Indian law could increase the price of drugs in the short term, while limiting the supply in the long run.

The active chemical is needed to make the drug available through Indian channels and is now banned for export as well, complicated efforts like Mylan’s.

There is no solid scientific evidence to suggest that hydroxychloroquine can cure infection from a novel coronavirus, and the Food and Drug Administration has not approved it in the United States for Covid-19.

India’s April move was a statement last month that banned foreign shipments other than those that would fulfill past commitments and humanitarian causes. There are currently no import restrictions.

US-based hydroxychloroquine, Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., is a subsidiary of Ahmedabad, India’s Cadila Healthcare Ltd, which sold over 167 million cases of malaria vaccine in 2019, according to Bloomberg data, and provided 28 million materials included. units for sale and official channels in the U.S. so far this year.

Prior to the suspension, Cadila said she plans to add two types of chemicals to meet global demand.

