[india-summons-turkish-envoy-around-erdogan’s-remarks-on-kashmir]

February 17, 2020

By Sanjeev Miglani

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India summoned the Turkish ambassador on Monday to lodge a diplomatic protest around President Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks on the disputed location of Kashmir and warned it would have a bearing on bilateral ties.

In the course of a check out to Pakistan last 7 days, Erdogan stated the situation in Indian Kashmir was worsening mainly because of sweeping changes New Delhi introduced in the Muslim-the greater part territory and that Turkey stood in solidarity with the individuals of Kashmir.

India, which considers all of Kashmir an integral component of the region, told Turkish envoy Sakir Ozkan Torunlar that Erdogan’s responses lacked any comprehension of the background of the Kashmir dispute, the Indian foreign ministry stated.

“This the latest episode is but 1 additional illustration of a sample of Turkey interfering in the interior affairs of other nations. India finds that fully unacceptable,” international ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar mentioned.

He said that India experienced served a sturdy demarche, or official diplomatic note.

India withdrew Kashmir’s autonomy in August and introduced it less than federal rule as a way to integrate the territory fully into India and quell a 30-yr revolt. Pakistan, which controls a portion of Kashmir, slammed the measure, and other Muslim-bulk countries this sort of as Turkey and Malaysia joined in phone calls for India to reconsider its actions.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has place curbs on palm oil imports from Malaysia in retaliation and officers have explained it is planning to minimize some imports from Turkey as effectively.

India blames Pakistan for stoking the revolt in the territory in which tens of thousands of people today have been killed. It accused Turkey of striving to justify its arch foe’s use of “cross border terrorism.”

“These developments have robust implications for our bilateral relations,” the overseas ministry spokesman stated, referring to Erdogan’s opinions.

Pakistan denies direct involvement in the insurrection, but claims it offers diplomatic and moral help to the Kashmiri people in their wrestle for self determination.

Erdogan explained to Pakistan’s parliament that the Kashmir challenge are not able to be solved via strain but on the basis of justice and fairness.

(Further reporting by Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad Modifying by Nick Tattersall)