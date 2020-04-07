India takes the United States to the World Trade Organization Support Committee for Walking Steel and Aluminum Products

In April 2018, India requested a consultation with the United States regarding the increase in tariffs on aluminum and steel imports by the United States through a presidential declaration issued on March 8, 2018.

PTI

latest update: April 7, 2020, 10:49 PM IST

Under an agreement to support the World Trade Organization, India has decided to consult with the United States against US officials’ decision to increase import duties on derivatives of metal and aluminum products.

In January, the United States issued a presidential decree requiring metal and aluminum derivatives to be subject to tariff increases.

According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), India sees the US move as a precautionary measure in advancing the 1994 general agreement on tariffs and trade and the safeguard agreement.

“India considers the increase in tariffs through the Presidential Declaration of January 24, 2020 as an extension of previous security measures (announced in March 2018).

“Accordingly, as an influential member with a significant export interest in the United States for the products in question, India requests consultation with the United States … in accordance with … the safeguard agreement, India seeks to exercise its right to consult “Use the specifications of these measures and their right to determine the appropriate compensation for trade with the United States,” he said Tuesday.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) says India has the right to raise other issues and provide other legal and legal arguments, without resorting to other medical strategies for understanding the rules and procedures governing the settlement of disputes. Refrain from covering agreements during the counseling period.

“India is eagerly awaiting a prompt response from the United States for an appropriate date and place of consultation,” he added.

In addition, under the Safeguards Agreement, a member state of the WTO that proposes protection measures provides ample opportunity for prior consultation with those members who have a significant interest in exporting the product. . Review the information provided, exchange views on the measurement, and reach an agreement on ways to achieve the goal set out in the agreement.

In early March 2018, when the United States set tariffs at 25 percent for steel and 10 percent for aluminum. Following this move, India also referred the United States to the World Trade Organization Support Committee and sought advice. At the request, the United States stated that the taxes imposed were not tolls.

In April 2018, India requested a consultation with the United States regarding the increase in tariffs on aluminum and steel imports by the United States through a presidential declaration issued on March 8, 2018.

However, these consultations are not subject to the WTO Dispute Resolution System (WTO).

(Tags ToTranslate) Aluminum