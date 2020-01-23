India to adopt data protection law for payments

divide

Will India prove to be a model for open banking? Will it be a quick successor – or a warning story?

India is about to adopt a data protection law in 2020 that, in some ways, reflects other initiatives around the world – and could help to keep them informed.

In the simplest sense, data laws set parameters for the collection and use of data that comes from an astonishingly large market – up to 560 million individuals, considering the number of people with internet access in India.

The rules require companies in any number of financial services industries, from insurance to investment, to get user permission to use their information for just about any purpose. The same people can request that their data be deleted.

And once the law is official in India, the country will take its place alongside the UK and Australia.

The mechanics of everything

In parallel with this new era of data exchange, India is establishing the data protection authority, which will be responsible for legislating and deciding which companies are covered by the new data protection laws and which are excluded.

As far as the mechanics are concerned, an “account aggregator system” is created by the banks and regulated and licensed by the central bank. As trustees, the aggregators have the duty to manage the consent.

As described in the framework developed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) entitled “Non-Banking Financial Company – Account Aggregator (Reserve Bank)”, the account aggregator in its latest form was commissioned at the end of last year with the confirmation that individuals are what they say, that they have agreed that their data will be used and that the data may not be used beyond the expressly agreed conditions. This means that data cannot be accessed, shared or even transmitted by the aggregator without this consent.

“An account aggregator’s business is entirely controlled by information technology (IT),” the document said, which also states that the aggregator cannot do other business. Agreements with third parties are expressly prohibited. In addition, the aggregator may not store customer-related data such as: B. Passwords.

Banks and other financial companies, in turn, must be checked by the reserve bank. The credentials provided by the person and the aggregator must also be verified.

“All responses from the financial information provider must be in real time,” it says in the frame. Financial companies must also have “robust” IT systems (including IT security).

Companies that have received basic licenses include Yodlee Finsoft, Aditya Birla and Perfios Software.

The roadmap

Given the size and scope of the installed base of internet users and the fact that every initiative on such a large scale requires the seamless interplay of data protection legislation, technology / infrastructure and FIs and end users, the rollout can be a bit bumpy.

To view Europe as a prologue, the recent findings by CMA9 (short for the nine largest banks in the UK), open banking customers, exceeded the one million customer mark for the first time in two years, and the number of regulated providers increased at the end of 2018 from around 100 to more than 200. The banks had to agree on standards. And where the tailwind came from regulators, the CMA9 said, growth has come as companies have recognized and exploited the commercial opportunities that result from providing a wider range of services and products to a wider audience.

In India, the path may be similar because the RBI supports the data protection initiative. The government has experience with large-scale data collection that has been done digitally and on a large scale. This is witness to the issuance of the 12-digit individual identification numbers via the Indian Unique Identification Authority.

A first and long-term impact with significant ripple effects is to improve the credit profile of millions of consumers.

The same information gathered for consumers in one place can be used to give creditors an image of credit (for personal or business loans).

And, as with other open banking activities, end users who download apps and sign in see a variety of financial data in one place, including bills, taxes, and expenses. The same data can be sent to a potential lender to gain insight into cash flow and payment history.

In an interview with Bloomberg, V.R. Govindarajan, co-founder and CEO of Perfios, one of the licensed customer aggregators, said: “We need to ensure that hundreds of millions of Indians with different levels of education and knowledge understand the consent correctly. It is in the works, and for the system to get mass adoption, we need to evangelize. “

This is not an easy task, but the rewards – including financial inclusion and innovation – will be substantial.

