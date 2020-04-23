India to receive WHO leadership role next month amid global Covid-19 crisis – India news

India will move into a leadership role at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters after the annual meeting of the global health body next month, Hindustan Times told People familiar with the development.

The appointment of an Indian candidate to chair the WHO Executive Board will come at a time when the world and the United Nations Agency will fight to stem the spread of the highly infectious pathogen Sars-Cov-2.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already killed more than 180,000 people worldwide and infected 2.6 million, forcing countries to enter lockdown mode that could cost the world more than a trillion dollars this year.

India will take the lead on May 22 at the first Executive Board meeting following the abridged World Health Assembly conference. India has replaced Japan, which will end a one-year term in a key job in May, diplomats in Delhi and Geneva have confirmed to HT.

The chairmanship to come to India was decided last year when the WHO group for Southeast Asia unanimously proposed New Delhi to the executive board for a three-year term.

The group also nominated India for the post of chairman, who spent one year rotating among regional groups. This decision was made long before the world woke up to the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen that originated in China’s Wuhan and spread rapidly around the world.

World Health Assembly session shortened

It is proposed that a World Health Assembly (WHA) be held on May 18 that will formally elect members of the executive board to fill the vacancies. But it will be a much shorter version than previously suggested with 60 agenda items. There will only be three of them now.

In addition to the opening session of the AGM, WHA will have a keynote address by Tedros CEO Adhan Ghebreyesus that will focus on Covid-19 preparedness and response. The Assembly will then move to formally elect the members of the Executive Board and the Chairman, including India.

Position of chairman of the TKO Executive Board

As head of the 34-member Executive Committee, the candidate for India would have to work closely with Tedros CEO Adhan Ghebreyesus. The committee, one diplomat familiar with the work of the WHO, said it was after all empowered to implement the decisions and policies set by the World Health Assembly.

For all practical purposes, this implies that the Director-General of the WHO must obtain a chairman on board for all important decisions, the diplomat said.

India will also be a member of the program budget and administrative board, replacing Indonesia.

At the WHO, a government official said, India is on the side of transparency and accountability in the outbreak of Covid-19 and WHO reforms.

WHO Executive Board

Having served on the Executive Board for three years, India will also have a say in the shortlisting of the next WHO Director-General when Tedros Adhanoma’s five-year term ends in May 2021.

The 34-member executive board is empowered to interview candidates to decide who will stay in the running and face elections in the health council.

Previously, the Executive Board had the final say on the appointment of the Director-General of the WHO for all practical purposes. He would select the CEO and send the nomination to the General Assembly for official examination.

But that process changed and the executive board was told to narrow down the list of candidates. This short list was attributed to the annual ministerial gathering of 194 WHO member states, the World Health Assembly, to choose among the top three candidates by secret ballot.

The change follows strong criticism that previous WHO Director-General Margaret Chan had to deal with the agency’s slow response to the devastating Ebola epidemic in West Africa, which spread to one of the world’s poorest regions in 2013 and killed 11,000, Reuters reported. .

Tedros Adhanom and the Covid-19 critique

Quite similar to its predecessor, Tedros Adhan also faces a number of criticisms over the World Health Organization’s initial procedures with Covid-19. Unlike Ebola that has engulfed Africa, Covid-19 has hit the world’s richest countries. The United States is the hardest hit country with more than 46,500 coronavirus deaths and 840,000 infections.

His critics – US President Donald Trump topping the list – accuse the WHO chief of reducing the disease at the request of China and giving the world and the US insufficient advice.

It was found that Tedros Adhanom had been allowed to be led by China because Beijing supported the candidacy in 2017. Tedros Adhanom rejected the allegations, as well as suggestions that WHO was slow to respond.

Tedros Adhanom was elected in 2017 at the end of the election campaign, which, according to the Guardian, was tormented by pus and mud. David Nabarro, a global health professor at Imperial College who was a UN envoy to Ebola, was his main rival. The United States endorsed David Nabarro, who was appointed Special Envoy of the WHO General Office for Covid-19 in February.

WHO outlook for Covid-19

Tedros Adhanom said the global coronavirus crisis would not end soon.

“Don’t be confused: there is a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time,” he said.

“Most countries are still in the early stages of their outbreaks. And some affected early in the pandemic are now beginning to experience a rebirth in cases,” he said.

