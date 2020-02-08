India Today-Axis My India survey after the survey reveals the biggest fans of Kejriwal

With a stake of 67 percent, the elections in Delhi ended on Saturday and the pollsters are active again.

The survey after the India Today-Axis My India poll, which has an excellent record of predicting correct election results, has projected that the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal could win 59-68 from 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly It is predicted that the BJP will become a distant second place with 2-11 seats. The congress is expected to remain empty.

Just nine months ago, AAP had not won a single seat in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections. So how did this transition happen? The answer can be found in the details of the survey after survey conducted by India Today-Axis My India among more than 14,000 respondents.

The Data Intelligence Unit (IUD) of India Today scanned the educational and professional profiles of the respondents and compared them with the survey after the poll of the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Our analysis showed that the mass exodus of voters to AAP was more pronounced among the working class and lower educated.

Educational voting preferences

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, people from all levels of education had overwhelmingly supported the BJP across the country. That was the case in Delhi. Whether illiterate or graduated / graduated, BJP was the most preferred party; The congress became second and AAP third.

In the elections for the Delhi Assembly in 2020, except for the professional graduates (B.E., M.B.B.S., B.Tech., M.E., M. Tech., MBA) there were only two Percentage of the total respondents, AAP was the leading role in all educational backgrounds.

The greatest change in AAP was observed in the illiterate and fainting of the school. AAP won 23% of the votes of illiterate voters in the Lok Sabha election of 2019. The number increased to almost three times 66 percent in 2020.

Also, 8th pass 10th pass and 12th The approved voters also showed a huge shift to AAP.