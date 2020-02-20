[india-trade-team-slams-refined-palm-oil-import-licences]

A employee unloads oil palm fruits from a lorry within a palm oil factory in Salak Tinggi August 4, 2014. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Feb 20 — An Indian trade group symbolizing vegetable oil importers nowadays slammed the government for issuing licences to import refined palm oil, declaring this was not in line with the “stated objective” of last month’s purchase proscribing RBD palmolein imports.

Referring to media reviews that the Ministry of Commerce’s Directorate Normal of Overseas Trade (DGFT) has issued permits to import 1.1 million tonnes of RBD palmolein, the Mumbai-primarily based Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India requested for a critique of “the rationale for issuing this sort of licences which are at variance with our country’s stated objective” of supporting nearby refining.

“We are dismayed at this action which has the opportunity of destroying palm refining marketplace in the state,” SEA claimed in a statement.

It said with a massive mustard crop all set for harvesting, refined palm oil imports will depress domestic oilseed costs and the governing administration may possibly be left with big stockpiles.

India relies on imports for 70 for each cent of its edible oil demands and palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia constitutes two-thirds of its yearly imports of 15 million tonnes.

The new import licences are reportedly for RBD palmolein from Indonesia.

India imported 594,804 tonnes of palm oil in January, practically 20 for every cent fewer than December’s volumes. — Bernama