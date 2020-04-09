India uses Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to replenish strategic reserves

Minister of Petroleum Pradan, Minister of Petroleum, has held talks with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the past few days with the aim of preserving the supplies needed.

By investing in low world oil prices, India will replenish its strategic underground oil reserves with oil from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq, as it provides resources for any supply or price disruption. .

India has built 5.33 million tons of emergency warehouses – enough to meet its oil needs for 9.5 days, in underground stone caves in Mangalore and Padour in Karnataka and Visakhapatatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Mangalore and Padur are semi-empty statistics, and the storage space is available in Vizag storage space. According to sources familiar with the development, the countries will be filled with oil purchases from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.

India has built underground stores as insurance against supply and price disruptions. This allows foreign oil companies to store oil in warehouses, provided they use it in New Delhi in the event of an emergency.

The Abu Dhabi National Petroleum Corporation (ADNOC) had previously employed half of Mengnur’s 1.5 million tonnes. The reserves have stored 0.75 million tons of oil in Mangalore for commercial purposes, and the remaining space is empty, sources said, adding that UAE’s Zakom Upper Crude Oil will be purchased for storage in the empty space.

Padur, the largest of the three warehouses, has a total capacity of 2.5 million tons (about 17 million barrels). ADNOC registered half of this capacity in November 2018, but never actually stored the oil.

According to them, crude oil with a government source makes up half of the capacity of the barracks, and 1.25 million tons of crude oil has been prepared from Saudi Arabia to fill the void.

Padvar storage in each compartment has four 0.625 million ton chambers. They added that the 1.33 million tonne Vishakapatnam reservoir had filled a small amount of unoccupied space that could be filled with Iraqi crude oil.

While the oil stored in the three caves belongs to the government, the government does not pay for it. Sources said government sources added that the government had been asked to supply oil from three Middle Eastern countries to store the caves. Pay them later.

The Ministry of Finance has set aside a fee of 700 rupees for this purpose, they said that adding this amount does not cover the total cost of the purchased oil and more allocation is needed.

They said at least 2,000 more rupees were needed to buy the 15 million barrels of oil needed to fill the manganese, pods and visas.

In February 2018, ADNOC signed an agreement to fill half of 1.5 million tons of strategic oil reserves in Mangalore.

In November 2018, the treaty signed a similar agreement with the Indian Petroleum Strategic Reserve (ISRPL). In Mangalore, it was agreed to allocate 5.86 million barrels, or 75.75 million tons of oil, to its warehouse.

The agreement allows ADNOC to sell or store crude oil in local warehouses to local refineries, but gives the Indian government the first right in an emergency.

Allowing foreign companies to use storage to store crude oil helps the government save on the cost of filling reserves.

In the second phase, India plans to build an additional 6.5 million tons of additional facilities in Chandikhoul in Adisha and Padour, which is expected to strengthen emergency coverage for another 11.5 days against any disruption in the supply of goods.

The sources said that foreign oil companies are allowed to store the warehouses and use them to store their oil and sell it to the region’s refineries under commercial conditions.

They said India, which supplies 83 percent of its oil needs through imports, has the right to refrain from refusing to buy crude oil in the event of an emergency.

Indian refineries maintain crude oil reserves for 65 days, and when ISPRL, which is planned and acquired by ISPRL, is added to storage, India’s crude oil reserves increase by about 87 days.

This is very close to the IEA’s 90-day reserve for member countries.

In 2017, ADNOC refused to lease its crude oil stockpile in South Korea and instead agreed to store the oil in Mangalore to allow it to have a land presence in the world’s third-largest oil consumer.

Among the stored raw reserves, part is used by ADNOC for commercial purposes, while the bulk is purely for strategic purposes.

Vizakhapatatnam facilities can meet the needs of two and a half days, while Mangalore can meet the needs of 2.8 days. Padur can meet the needs of 4.7 days.

The SPR in Mangalore consists of two chambers with a total storage capacity of 1.5 million tons (11 million barrels).

