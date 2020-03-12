India v South Africa: Lucknow, Calcutta ODI is likely to be played behind closed doors – cricket

The remaining two one-day trips between India and South Africa are likely to be played at empty stadiums in Lukaven and Calcutta due to the horrific new coronavirus pandemic. The matches are scheduled for March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Calcutta).

The sports ministry has issued a tip that if it is not possible to postpone a sporting event, it is advisable to have it without a major public gathering.

“The BCCI is receiving advice from the sports ministry. Obviously, if we are advised to avoid large gatherings, we will have to abide by it,” a BCCI source said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Sport had made it clear to the BCCI along with other national federations that any event that took place in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic would have to be behind closed doors. Union Sports Minister Radhey Shyam Julaniya has made it clear that if a sporting event is unavoidable and needs to be organized, it should be done by ensuring that there is no public gathering.

“All national federations, including the BCCI, have been told to comply with guidelines and advice issued by the Ministry of Health and Public Welfare. We also told them to avoid any public gathering and if a sporting event had to be organized it should be without gathering people.

“The state government must manage the crowd and which has power under the Disease Epidemic Act (Epidemic Act of 1897). If it is inevitable and it must be organized, they should do it without gathering the crowd,” he emphasized.

