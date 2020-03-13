India v South Africa: Lukvi, Calcutta canceled ODI over coronavirus threat – Reports – Cricket

The second and third ODIs between India and South Africa have been canceled due to the threat of a coronavirus, PTI news agency reported, citing BCCI sources. The first ODI was abandoned due to rain without even throwing up. The second match in a row was to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucnuk on Sunday and the last match was to be played at the Eden Gardens cult in Calcutta on Wednesday.

“Since the IPL is being delayed, it only made sense that this series should also be terminated at this time. The country is facing a serious pandemic,” a senior BCCI official said. “The South African team will come to Delhi and depart the earliest available flight.”

Earlier, the two games were scheduled to be held behind closed doors because of a government directive that called for sporting events to be closed to fans in view of the pandemic.

The notice of “counters will remain closed until further notice” was affixed in front of counters of Eden Garden Stadium.

(

PTI

)

“The union sports ministry has been instructed to keep the game behind closed doors. The advisory board instructed us not to allow fans to gather and follow the instructions, “Eda Sportz City CEO Udai Sinha said on Thursday.

The last two matches of the series were canceled on the same day that the start of the Indian Premier League was also pushed by the BCCI. The IPL will now start from April 15.

Earlier, the money-rich league was set to start on March 29 with the clash of defending champion Mumbai Indians and last year’s winner of the Chennai Super Kings.

India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far, with over 100,000 infected worldwide.

((With PTI inputs))

