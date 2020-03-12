Unlike the one-day opening between India and South Africa on Thursday in Dharamshala, where fans are expected to turn down coronavirus intimidation, organizers in Lukac are home safe at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekan’s second one-day international on Sunday.

About 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far, but the UP Cricket Association and the city of Ekana Sportz claim they have taken all possible measures to get fans to the stadium and enjoy the game.

“For the time being, we are taking all possible steps to avoid coronavirus intimidation. Not only virus detectors, but also bag disinfectants will be available to around 50 fans to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).” , UPCA secretary Yudhveer Singh said on Wednesday.

“There is no threat of a coronavirus to the match. We have followed all instructions from healthcare organizations, including government agencies. Virus detectors are being installed on all important entries, including those intended for players and officials,” he added. “We will also provide restrooms to all front door fans.”

READ: Inzam Named Best ODI Player “Pakistan Ever Produced”

In connection with the slow sale of tickets for the first ever ODI in the nation’s capital, Udai Sinha, general manager of Ekan Sportz City, said that by Tuesday night, about 40-45 percent of the tickets had sold out.

“Of course, there are fears among the fans about coronaviruses, but I’m pretty sure I’ll get a good crowd in the match because there are four days left to the match. Most of the tickets are sold online.”

However, he accepted that the poor turnout of the fans would prevent the match financially. “There are many stakeholders in the match, and the low turnout of the fans will be influenced financially as well,” he said.

The stadium, the second international cricket venue in the state after the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, has so far hosted the Twenty20 international match between India and the West Indies in November 2018 and Sunday’s match would be a virgin ODI at the venue.

Lucknow last hosted an international match in January 1994 when India played a Test match against Sri Lanka at KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium.

.