India vs South Africa: India predicted that XI for the first ODI – Virat Kohli will play 4 rhythm players, keeping in mind the time and height of Dharamsala – cricket

India – South Africa 1st ODI Predictions: India enter the series against a backdrop of 5 losses (3 ODIs and 2 trials) on the trot is rare given the recent laurels led by Virat Kohli. But as coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli have time and say again (and deliver too often), this should not be kept in mind when India take on South Africa in the third match of the ODI series starting with the first ODI at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala in Thursday.

Apart from the strong thinking of the team, what could go in India’s favor is a return to familiar terms and the return of the first XI players like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The trio came in and out of the Indian side due to injury issues, but all three proved fit in a DY Patil T20 mug to earn their seats in the flank.

Here is the supposed XI for India and South Africa, 1st ODI in Dharamsala

Shikhar Dhawan

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is yet to recover from a calf injury, the return of Shikhar Dhawan would provide valuable experience to the Indian first-teamer, badly missed by both New Zealand openers. Dhawan dislocated his shoulder during the final ODI against Australia at home and missed the New Zealand series.

Also read: Virat Kohli on the verge of Sachin Tendulkar’s entry in ODI elite list

Prithvi Shaw

It is natural to open with KL Rahul, but given the Indian attitude to make Rahul keep his socks and bathe him in the middle row, it seems unlikely. This once again opens the door for Prithvi Shaw who squinted, flashed but failed to make it big in New Zealand. The Mumbai young opener is expected to capture the opportunity with both hands against South Africa on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli managed just 75 runs against Kiwi in the ODIs, and his total was the lowest of his career. The Indian shipping company would defy the silence of his critics who raised eyebrows after his statement on ODIs has no context in the current calendar when India faced South Africa in the first ODI in Dharamsala.

Shreyas Iyer

Of late, No. 4 has not remained a hot topic when it comes to Indian batting, thanks to Shreyas Iyer. The young right-back made that spot his own. With a score of 103, 52 and 62, he was India’s top scorer in three ODIs against New Zealand and will look to continue his good work in the first ODI against South Africa.

KL Rahul

A man from the T20I five-wheeler series in New Zealand, KL Rahul also scored a century in the 3rd ODI at Maunganui Mountain. When India goes with him as the preferred guardian of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul’s position on the Indian side becomes increasingly crucial.

Read also: Madras High Court Complaint Against Coronavirus IPL Matches

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey may simply get a longer run at No. 2. 6 now that Kedar Jadhav has finally dropped out. Pandey only got one chance in the ODI against New Zealand but was decent in the T20Is. He would look to play the role of a finisher in a three-match ODI series against South Africa starting Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya

All eyes will be on Hardika Pandya in India v South Africa, 1st ODI in Dharamsala. He has returned legally to international cricket after missing almost six months. Pandya last played an ODI against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals in Manchester and his last international match was T20 against Protea in Bengaluru last September. He made his way back to the national team with his versatile appearances at the DY Patil Corporate Cup, where he looked completely ready and ready to go. Pandya looked extremely groomed in training on Monday.

Also Read: India Could Limit Use Of Saliva For Glow Ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Says

Ravindra Jadeja

With the rain in sight and the Dharamsal factor in mind, India could enter with one wheel in the first ODI and it will likely be Ravindra Jadeja. Given Jadeja’s comprehensive abilities, it is very difficult to prevent him from playing XI despite Pandya’s return.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Recently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in the news more for his injuries, his recurrences than bowling. One of India’s premier limited-overs cricket weapons, the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar injured India in a three-match ODI against New Zealand. The gray right hand has proven his ability in the DY Patil T20 Cup and will love leading the India attack with Jasprit Bumrah.

Navdeep Saini

Saini was unbeaten in two ODIs playing in New Zealand, but he was impressive with the ball. His ability to take the extra shot off the course, as well as the momentum at death with equal efficiency, makes him one of the front runners to snatch that third-place sailor in the first ODI against South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah went down without a hitch in ODIs against New Zealand, making him the first time he hasn’t picked up a wicket in any series. The Indian leader has faced many criticisms for not being able to pick up wickets after an injury. He will be eager to prove his critics wrong in a series on South Africa.

.