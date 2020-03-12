India vs South Africa live scores first ODI: Rain gets stronger in Dharamsala, throwing postponed further – cricket

India – South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Dumping of IND against SA 1. ODI has been delayed due to wet ground at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The next inspection was supposed to be done at 1:15 pm IST, but the rain arrived a few minutes before it to further delay the cast. India took on South Africa in the first ODI of a three-match series starting on Thursday. India come on a 0-3 ivory back against New Zealand, and the Virat Kohli-led side will look to turn things around against Quinton de Kock South Africa.

India – South Africa Live Score 1st ODI in Dharamsala

1:33 pm: Rain gets heavier! This is not good news at all. It is now descending at Dharamsala, with the ground floor running here and there to bring more blankets. Reflectors turned on.

1:30 pm: Last encounter! They may hate us for this information, but the last match in Dharamsala was a flush and any speculation as to who the two teams are? It was India and South Africa, the only difference then was that it was a T20I. Well, hopefully history doesn’t repeat itself this time.

1:26 pm: Hardik Pandya is set to return to India, that is if the rain allows play in the first ODI. The overall player has been away from international cricket for almost six months. But now he’s up and running. Even an hour earlier, he was seen doing work.

1:21 pm: Umbrellas are gone! Even as we were saying that the stands were empty, several hundred of them sank in and made a lot of noise, more in anticipation than in anything else. In the meantime, more wrappers are being brought, which is not good news.

1:12 pm: Rain is back! A few minutes before the inspection, the rain returned to Dharamsala and it became very dark. More wrappers were brought. It doesn’t look like we’ll have an inspection anytime soon.

1:08 pm: Empty stands! Fear has just turned into reality. Reports have been released that more than 40% of the tickets have gone unsold and so far this has proven to be true and in fact it seems that most of the 60% have decided to miss India’s first ODI against South Africa in Dharamsala. The grandstands are pretty much even when we are near the scheduled start of the game.

1:04 pm: Dharamsala weather forecast – Chance of rain around 2pm and again between 4pm and 5pm in the evening. So today we can expect a stop and start game between India and South Africa.

12:58 pm: Pitch report! “This is typical Indian terrain. The mice will enjoy it. Nothing special about this new-ball ball, the finger centrifuges will not enjoy on this surface as much as the wheels on their wrists, they will look very dry and this is the bat, which are the first in bat form.” , they consider in their report on Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik,

12:52 pm: It shouldn’t be long to delay! On Wednesday night and night, it was raining, which made it difficult for the ground to prepare the ground on time, but luckily this morning there was no rain. The players are out there, so are the tired ones. We should not be long away from active action.

12:48 pm: Ejecting late due to wet terrain! Inspection to be done at 1:15 p.m.

Update – Toss was late in Dharamsala. Next preview at 1.15pm IST.

12:42 hours: The men’s blue arrived at the HPCA stadium some time ago.

12:40 hrs: Rain threat! Coronavirus is not the only concern of the HPCA authorities, according to Dharamsala’s weather forecast there is more than 60% chance of rain today. The kick-off is expected to be scheduled for 1pm and the first ball at 1:30 pm.

12:35 hrs: Coronavirus threat! COVID-19 has hit sports tournaments around the world, the NBA has canceled the league, and some LA and Champions League games have been played behind closed doors. The gaps were also felt in Dharamsala as ticket sales remained one of the lowest in recent times.

12:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to the IND vs. SA 1st ODI live show at the picturesque HPCA Stadiun in Dharamsala.

