India wants US to extend H-1B, other citizens visas stranded over Covid-19 – news from India

The Indian government has asked the US to extend the validity of visas, including H-1B and other types of visas, held by Indian citizens affected by the economic decline of Covid-19, people familiar with the developments on Friday said.

Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla elaborated on the issue during a phone interview with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Wednesday, when the two sides also discussed ways to improve co-operation in the fight against the pandemic and ensure the availability of basic medicines and equipment.

“We have been in contact with the US government, asking them to extend the validity of visas of Indian citizens – H-1B and other types of visas – stranded in the US because of a pandemic,” said one of the people quoted above, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We are closely monitoring the movements associated,” the person added, without providing details.

Following the sharp economic downturn and shutdowns triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, many US companies employing H-1B visas issue numerous employees.

If the employer terminates the contract with H-1B visa holders, employees must find new employment within 60 days to maintain H-1B status or face the possibility of being deported to their home countries. The existing rule exacerbated the H-1B visa waiver problems.

Several reports in the US media cite Indian H-1B visa holders as expressing fears that it will be nearly impossible for them to find new jobs if sacked, given the fast-paced economy.

A petition on the White House’s website requires the U.S. administration to extend the 60-day period to 180 days to protect H-1B workers during these difficult times. The petition goes on to say, “Most H-1B workers come from India and cannot travel home with children who are US citizens because many nations have announced a ban on entry, including India.”

He adds: “The Covid-19 situation is worsening with the expected huge layoffs. Economic conditions can have a significant impact on H-1B workers.”

The petition has nearly 49,000 signatures, but the White House will only respond if it reaches 100,000 signatures by April 18th.

The Indian side hopes that the US administration will assist the H-1B visa holders.

The H-1B program is a work visa for immigrants that allows US employers to hire foreign workers for specialist jobs, and Indians are the largest beneficiaries of the program.

. [ToTranslate tags] India [t] USA [t] visas [t] visas [t] citizens [t] Covid [t] coronavirus [t] Harsh Shringla