India watches China swing at hill monasteries – News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked central agencies to closely monitor China’s activities along the border, especially its impact on monasteries in the Indo-Himalayan belt, government officials familiar with the development say.

He further directed the agencies to collect census data of all the border villages over the last five years, using artificial intelligence and analytics to better understand the demographic changes that are taking place as well as the pattern of migration in the region.

The guidelines, which Modi gave during the General Conference / Inspector General of the Intelligence Bureau between December 6 and 8, 2019, have recently been sent to all states and central agencies. HT reviewed the directives.

A central intelligence official, who asked not to be named, claimed that the prime minister’s call for China’s influence on the Himalayan belt constituted a “pre-emptive exercise” to ensure that border areas and monasteries in the mountainous region were not neglected.

The development comes against the backdrop of China’s claim that only he can decide the successor to the 84-year-old Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in India since 1959. The United States and other nations have opposed China’s efforts to decide a spiritual leader to succeed. While Chinese officials have said that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must be approved by their government and elections should take place in their country, the Dalai Lama says they will not believe Beijing’s election. He said his successor could also come from India.

National Security Specialist – Sameer Patil, a fellow at the Gateway House International Security Studies Program, wrote in June 2018 that “China is slowly increasing its influence, focusing not only on the border but also taking advantage of sectarian differences among Ladakh monasteries.” Patil added that the region is a place of frequent Indian turning of the border with China.

“For 20 years, China has been peacefully paying for the restoration of works of art and artifacts in many neglected border monasteries of Ladakh. His welfare centered especially on about 260 monasteries of the Drukpa sect, which possess significant and valuable relics of Buddhist art by Ladakhi, worshiped by the locals, ”he wrote.

Many monasteries are located on the Indo-China border, where China is increasing its infrastructure and security presence.

Patil, who also served on the National Security Council from 2008 to 2013, told HT: “I suppose a decision has been made to convert Ladakh into Union territory to get the region’s attention by policy makers in Delhi. I hope it will yield results. “

The intelligence official cited above agencies involved in intelligence gathering and border security already have a proper mechanism in place to monitor Chinese border activities, but following the Prime Minister’s instructions will be further scrutiny.

Modi also demanded that all road approaches in the border areas be constructed and that their quality be such as to allow Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to land.

Subsequently, he requested that each IPS officer spend one night in the border village, covering 30 villages within a month, to understand the problems there and the work to be done. “The outermost border villages covered in this way. This is how first-hand information was collected and used to properly manage the borders,” the prime minister said at a meeting of police chiefs.

He further requested that National Cadet Corps (NCC) units be created in educational institutions in border areas.

