India Women vs Australia Women – overview and statistics – Up News Info

Australia defeated India by 85 runs at the MCG to win the T20 Women’s World Cup for the fifth time with a record.

Alyssa Healy (75 of 39) and Beth Mooney (78 of 54) plundered 115 for the first win after falling by eight and nine respectively to defend the Australian 184-4 on International Women’s Day.

A rampant Healy lit five six-seven fours in front of her husband, Mitchell Starc, who had flown home early from the Australian men’s tournament in South Africa to attend, while Mooney, the top scorer in the tournament, accelerated. once Healy hidden in day 12.

India had a disastrous start to persecution, crashed to 30-4 and ended up lashing out for 99 in 19.1 overs as Australia clinched a consecutive T20 World Cup victory after triumphing in the West Indies in 2018, and sought revenge for the loss its 17 races against India in the first leg of this year’s tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad, largely broken by Megan Schutt (4-18) and Jess Jonassen (3-20) with the ball, suffered the last headache once again after being defeated by England in the 50-year-old Lord’s Cup final. 39; s.

A crowd of more than 80,000 at MCG picked up a series of American pop star Katy Perry before the match, a Perry in Australian all-terrain spectator Ellyse Perry ruled out with a hamstring problem, but it was the hosts who hit good notes after winning equalizing and choosing to strike.

Healy, knocked down by Shafali Verma on the cover, dominated her opening position with Mooney, hitting the first ball of the match for four, hitting a fifty 30, 12 ° T20I ball and hitting Shikha Pandey for three consecutive innings. than to shoot. by Radha Yadav.

Healy reached the fastest fifty years of the tournament. With her 30-ball attempt against India amid a 26-match strike against Bangladesh and fifty-34 balls against India in the group stage, the 29-year-old punched in the final leading to the last 2,000 T20I races of his career.

The fifty-ninth of Mooney’s T20I was slow in comparison, despite coming from 41 quick deliveries, but the left wing would drop by a single figure if Rajeshwari Gayakwad had not missed a blocked and thrown opportunity.

Mooney took over the mantle of the quick scoring in the background, a time period in which India also collected the lands of Australian captain Meg Lanning (16), Ash Gardner (2) and Rachael Haynes (4).

Deepti Sharma caught Lanning and Gardner got distracted on the 17th, before Haynes cut Poonam Yadav to his stumps on the 19th.

Poonam, who rolled his legs, had thrashed Australia 4-19 on the first day of the tournament when India surprised the hosts in Sydney but it was South Stars players who included India in Melbourne.

Verma, 16, (2) hit Schutt behind the third ball, Healy with a big catch near the stumps, while Jeminah Rodrigues (0) and Smriti Mandhana (11) smoothed Nicola Carey meekly around.

India also lost Taniya Bhatia to a head injury she suffered while trying to sweep Jonassen and when Captain Harmanpreet, on her 31st birthday, left-handed spinner Jonassen sank deep, the Asian side plunged into a position they couldn’t & # 39; Don’t be cured of.

Deepti (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and Richa Ghosh (18) got double figures, but Australia came out convincing winners: Mooney added to his starts with three catches on the field.

Australia seemed prepared to leave the semi-finals on Thursday when the rain affected its showdown with South Africa in Sydney: the hosts would have been eliminated had it not worked.

However, Lanning’s side remained nervous as the weather stayed close to Proteas and exploited a possibly overwhelming India, which had made its first T20 World Cup final after its semifinal with England, in the MCG masterpiece.