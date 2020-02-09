India younger than 19 versus Bangladesh younger than 19 – Summary and statistics – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTML6a929ef1fd9e52916ff6d69cef08f92a11%

Bangladesh won the U19 World Cup for the first time after beating India’s defending champion in Sunday’s final at Potchefstroom.

The Tigers pursued their reduced rain goal of 170 to win with three wickets at DLS and put an end to India’s hope of winning the record for the fifth time with a record.

India, champion in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, made 177 out of 47.2 after surpassing 103-1 and losing the last seven wickets for 21 races, with starter Yashasvi Jaiswal (88) as the sole batter who 38 passed.

Bangladesh, however, dropped from 50-0 to 102-6, with Indian player Ravi Bishnoi removing four of the top five in JB Marks Oval.

Captain Akbar Ali, however, hit a 43 unbeaten compound and, although the first game of Parvez Emon (47) was shot, Bangladesh held on to a famous triumph.

Akbar hit the winning race for Bangladesh, the best previous result was when they finished third in their home country in 2016 after losing to the West Indies in the semi-final.