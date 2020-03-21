Indian Air Drive cancels Solutions Variety Board interviews amid coronavirus outbreak

File image of Indian Air Power pilots | Force India

New Delhi: In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Air Force has cancelled all the SSB interviews prepared from March 23 at Air Force Selection Boards until additional orders.

“Due to COVID-19, all Providers Assortment Board (SSB) interviews for choosing officers prepared from March 23 onwards at Air Pressure Variety Boards have been cancelled till further more orders,” the Air Power reported. The fresh dates for the interviews would be intimated in owing class of time, it added.

On March 18, the Indian Army explained that it has postponed all SSB batches commencing from March 20 thanks to COVID-19 crisis.

Amid the menace of coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Army made the decision to quickly postpone 90 different classes involving officers and jawans across the country.

“All substantial congregations involving shut private make contact with are to be prevented and community gatherings are to be postponed. Between the interval from March 16 to April 15, a total of 90 courses are to begin which requires movement of 6,000 personnel such as officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks from a variety of models and formations to class A institutions,” senior Army sources had instructed ANI.

The full selection of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, like 32 foreigners, the Union Health and fitness Ministry stated on Friday. As lots of as 23 persons have been fixed of the an infection in India.

The condition has claimed about 10,000 life globally.

