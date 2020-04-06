Indian coal continues operations despite COVID-19 proliferation, a record 3 MT production on Thursday

Coal is a “basic service” recognized by the 1981 Emergency Service Maintenance Act (ESMA), and services in the coal industry are “public services.”

PTI

latest update: March 27, 2020, 6:49 PM IST

India’s Limited Liability Company (CIL) said on Friday that despite limited restrictions due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it produced nearly 3 million tonnes (MT) on Thursday, the second-largest daily financial production.

Coal is a “basic service” recognized by the 1981 Emergency Service Maintenance Act (ESMA), and services in the coal industry are “public services.”

“Coal production by CIL registered nearly 3 tonnes of MT on Thursday, the second one-day production of the tax, despite restrictions on Coronavirus epidemics,” CIL said in a statement.

The company produced an average of 2.56 tons of daily production this month.

“We will mobilize all our resources and continue to solve problems, and despite our problems,” he said, “coal will not be the main fuel for the country.”

The statement said that Maharatna’s top state-owned rice companies are in contact with the Ministry of Coal and government agencies to synergize efforts to synchronize production and shipping.

Meetings are held daily with CMDs of subsidiaries to monitor the production and improvement of medical equipment.

According to him, the important materials needed for production, such as explosives, spare parts, tires, machinery and other services, are provided by war, adding that with the addition of officials from the State Department, it is necessary to provide calm to move these materials. It is coal. Mine, from the COVID-19 lock.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement on Wednesday that coal mines and related operations were exempt from the ban.

“There are enough buffers with more than 107 tons of coal stocks in the system in CIL pits and in the country’s thermal power plants, and there is no immediate reason to worry about the shortage of coal,” he said.

The company said that the welfare and safety of the operational personnel is a priority and the required medical facilities with medical teams have been warned.

The statement added that quarantine measures would be taken if necessary.

Indian coal accounts for more than 80 percent of total domestic production.

