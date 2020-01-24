Indian entrepreneurs are developing a water-saving solution for farmers from Okinawa fruit scrap

Two Indian entrepreneurs in Okinawa Prefecture are developing an organic polymer from fruit waste that can store 50 times its weight in water. This is a potential breakthrough for agriculture in arid regions.

Polymers are typically made from chemical and other ingredients and can absorb about 14 times their weight in water.

However, 26-year-old Puran Rajput and 21-year-old Narayan Gurjar, who are part of a business support program at the University’s Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, say that their environmentally friendly alternative is 500 milliliters of water per 10 grams or 50 times It can absorb its weight when mixed with soil. The polymer also acts as a fertilizer because it contains nutrients from agricultural crops.

Gurjar was born in a rural part of India, where farmers often suffer from water shortages, and inspired him to invent an environmentally friendly polymer that uses plant residues that make cultivation in dry areas profitable without resorting to pesticides and fertilizers.

The polymer is mainly made from pineapple crowns and the skins of shīkwāsā limes and bananas, which are often wasted in processing the fruit.

After a substance called pectin is extracted from the skin, it is exposed to ultraviolet light to promote molecular bonding. Molecular binding triggers a chemical reaction in the pectin, which enables it to retain water underground. The liquefied pectin is then dried and pulverized for use.

Rajput and Gurjar already have a company in India called EF Polymer PVT Ltd. founded that tried out more than 600 species of plants. Some of their tests have confirmed that the environmentally friendly polymer increases yield by 20 percent while saving water and fertilizer by 30 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

The two began their research in Okinawa Prefecture after their project was selected last year for the Graduate University’s Startup Accelerator program, which provides resources, mentors, and partnership opportunities to start their business in Okinawa.

They have since teamed up with local farmers for experiments and analysis, and received crops from businesses.

After founding a research and development company in March, they hope to launch their product in 2022 and manufacture the polymer in both India and Okinawa. It is planned that the Okinawa factory will ship the products domestically and on the East Asian markets. Rajput said people in both markets responded positively when trying the product and hoped to commercialize it by working with companies in Okinawa.

This section contains issues and issues related to Okinawa that are covered in the Okinawa Times, a large prefecture newspaper. The original article was published on January 4th.