Indian government tries to erase the history of Kashmir: Khalida Shah

Srinagar, Kashmir managed by India – Khalida Shah speaks movingly about his deceased father Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, the most influential leader in modern Kashmir, whose disputed legacy makes him a hero to some and a villain to others.

For decades, Sheik Abdullah’s birthday on December 5 was a national holiday in Kashmir, managed by India. But now New Delhi has erased it from the calendar, robbing the Muslim region of its limited autonomy six months ago.

“It is absolutely painful,” Shah, 84, told Al Jazeera in his house in the capital Srinagar, where he has been under house arrest since August last year as part of a government offensive against Kashmir politicians.

Shah said his family & # 39; became the enemy of the people for the side of India & # 39; (Rifat Mohidin / Al Jazeera)

“The Indian government is trying to erase the history of Kashmir by doing so,” he said, referring to the elimination of Abdullah’s anniversary celebration by the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) that rules India.

On August 5, last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had campaigned against Kashmir’s special status, decided to repeal Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, the constitutional provisions laid down by Abdullah 70 years ago.

Article 370 allowed Kashmir to have his own flag, a separate constitution, and the freedom to make laws.

Clear demographic change and history

Kashmir activists fear that the elimination of special status is likely to open the door to demographic change in the region with a majority of Muslims, because foreigners can now buy land and settle in the Himalayas.

Within the media of Kashmir in the middle of the blackout (2:16)

Many were also angry with the decision of the Modi government to cancel the Martyrs Day holiday observed on July 13 in memory of 22 people killed during protests against the Kashmir Hindu monarch in 1931.

Angry with India’s recent actions in Kashmir, Shah said her family “became the enemy of the people because of the party for India.” Three generations of the Abdullah family ruled the region for most of the past seven decades.

The rise of Sheikh Abdullah began in 1931 when he led the people of Kashmir in the resistance of the then-Dogra monarch, Hari Singh, which immediately made him a hero.

The leader of Kashmir, who fought for self-government, later supported Hari Singh’s decision to become a member of the Indian Union, on condition that a referendum determine the future of the Muslim region.

Although Abdullah had been close to the powerful political leaders of India, including his first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, he was still an avid critic of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In the years following his death in 1982, when the armed uprising against the Indian government began to take root and pro-Pakistani votes were encouraged, many considered him a villain and saw his policy as a betrayal of the cause of Kashmir.

Erasing the history of the Kashmir people

India and Pakistan, who claim Kashmir as a whole but only control parts of it, became independent of British rule in August 1947.

Hari Singh signed the Accession Instrument, which agreed that the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir would gain access to the Indian Union in October 1947. Under the Instrument, New Delhi only controlled the foreign affairs, defense and communications of the region. However, over time New Delhi diluted the autonomous state of Kashmir.

Experts say the Indian government is working to impose its version of history in Kashmir.

The government declared 26 October as an accession day to commemorate the signing of the instrument in 1947.

“Hindu law in India has territorial claims about Kashmir by systematically erasing the historical experiences of the Kashmir population,” a US-based Kashmir scholar told Al Jazeera Muhammad Junaid.

“They want to deny the existence of a long history of Kashmir’s fight against the Hindu-feudal state of Dogra, as well as (for) the freedom of Indian control,” he said.

He also said that events that confirm the existence of cashmere and their struggle for emancipation are viewed by New Delhi as “insult to Hindu nationalism.”

“They want to strongly suppress people’s memories, especially those that keep the center of Kashmir’s identity and impose their own version,” Junaid told Al Jazeera.

BJP defends the Kashmir movement

But Ashok Koul, the main spokesperson for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, defended the Modi government movement in Kashmir and insisted that these steps “won’t hurt anyone.”

“The story must be put in the right perspective for the new generations. The government knows what the right things are for this society,” he said, referring to the repeal of Article 370.

Shah, the daughter of Sheikh Abdullah, described the events in 1931 as “the basis of the fight in Kashmir.”

“The Kashmir flag, which no longer exists, is the sign of his blood (those) who were killed that day on July 13.”

Idris Kant, a Kashmir historian, said that July 13 has enormous “symbolic value,” and reminds cashmere people who are still “busy people.”

On January 26, celebrated as Republic Day, the Kashmir authorities announced a change in the language of the creditable police medal, with the words “Sher-e-Kashmir, quot; or” Kashmir Lion, quot; “were removed, a reference to Sheikh Abdullah.

“I want to tell India that they cannot erase my father’s legacy from Kashmir as everyone remembers,” he said. “History can never be erased.”